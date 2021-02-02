AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys Deere, NVIDIA Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Caterpillar Inc

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company AMF Pensionsforsakring AB (Current Portfolio) buys Deere, NVIDIA Corp, Applied Materials Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells Apple Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB. As of 2020Q4, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owns 185 stocks with a total value of $12.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMAT, A, EXPD, MKC, HPQ, FRC, K, WY, DFS, KEY, LH, CAH, CBRE, DAL, OKE, TDOC, RBA, PBA, TSM, BLDP,

AMAT, A, EXPD, MKC, HPQ, FRC, K, WY, DFS, KEY, LH, CAH, CBRE, DAL, OKE, TDOC, RBA, PBA, TSM, BLDP, Added Positions: DE, NVDA, MELI, MSFT, ABBV, LRCX, MRK, BMY, AXP, CB, PLD, DIS, HLT, PG, V, TSLA, GOOGL, LIN, GILD, CSCO, MA, SCHW, NIO, TJX, UNP, BIIB, PEP, EQIX, DXCM, UPS, ZTS, MMM, SHW, STT, HUM, MMC, KMB, GIS, CNI, FTS, FAST, TECK, BABA, BDX, CNC, BLK, GIB, LULU, FNV, BBY, CSX, SPGI, ED, EA, NSC, NEM, MCO, AEM, SBAC, SRE, CME, ALL, ES, FTV,

DE, NVDA, MELI, MSFT, ABBV, LRCX, MRK, BMY, AXP, CB, PLD, DIS, HLT, PG, V, TSLA, GOOGL, LIN, GILD, CSCO, MA, SCHW, NIO, TJX, UNP, BIIB, PEP, EQIX, DXCM, UPS, ZTS, MMM, SHW, STT, HUM, MMC, KMB, GIS, CNI, FTS, FAST, TECK, BABA, BDX, CNC, BLK, GIB, LULU, FNV, BBY, CSX, SPGI, ED, EA, NSC, NEM, MCO, AEM, SBAC, SRE, CME, ALL, ES, FTV, Reduced Positions: VRTX, CAT, COP, PH, ETN, RF, TT, CRM, GOOG, AMGN, INTC, MCD, TGT, CERN, NEE, AMT, VZ, BLL, CL, ENB, MTB, IDXX, SHOP, ATVI, USB, LOW, EBAY, INTU, JCI, PPG, TRV, TXN, CI, BKNG, EQR, SBUX, HD, WM, SLB, WPM, ROST, NKE, APTV, PDD, ITW, HCA, EIX, CPRT, MFC, VFC, ALGN, SWK, JAZZ, WELL, ROP, ACN, RMD, BNS, PSX, PRU, BMO, CM, EL, ICE, EW, DD, SLF, AIG, WLTW, MGA, NTR, RCI, WMB, ADI, BK, BWA, VLO, CABO, URI, CFG, ECL, FISV, MPC, SIVB, MDLZ,

VRTX, CAT, COP, PH, ETN, RF, TT, CRM, GOOG, AMGN, INTC, MCD, TGT, CERN, NEE, AMT, VZ, BLL, CL, ENB, MTB, IDXX, SHOP, ATVI, USB, LOW, EBAY, INTU, JCI, PPG, TRV, TXN, CI, BKNG, EQR, SBUX, HD, WM, SLB, WPM, ROST, NKE, APTV, PDD, ITW, HCA, EIX, CPRT, MFC, VFC, ALGN, SWK, JAZZ, WELL, ROP, ACN, RMD, BNS, PSX, PRU, BMO, CM, EL, ICE, EW, DD, SLF, AIG, WLTW, MGA, NTR, RCI, WMB, ADI, BK, BWA, VLO, CABO, URI, CFG, ECL, FISV, MPC, SIVB, MDLZ, Sold Out: AAPL, AAP, D, PEG, XEL, AWK, KMI, UDR, BXP, FITB, OMC, EOG, PYPL, SU, VNT,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,030,273 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61% Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 2,000,000 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 274,586 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 500,853 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 1,896,668 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $101.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 600,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $119.3, with an estimated average price of $110.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 239,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.89 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $91.16. The stock is now traded at around $90.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 245,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.16 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $94.31. The stock is now traded at around $89.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 234,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $112.94 and $146.93, with an estimated average price of $130.71. The stock is now traded at around $146.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 148,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 885,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Deere & Co by 238.86%. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $292.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 606,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 36.33%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $529.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 573,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 169.29%. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1420.12. The stock is now traded at around $1896.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 45,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,593,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 749.78%. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $423.29. The stock is now traded at around $501.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 61,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in American Express Co by 43.80%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $117.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 654,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $144.33 and $161.32, with an estimated average price of $154.25.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $55.9 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.28.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $64.31 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $147.41 and $165.55, with an estimated average price of $153.93.