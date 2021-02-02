Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys Morgan Stanley, Chevron Corp, National Fuel Gas Co, Sells The Kroger Co, Baker Hughes Co, Noble Energy Inc

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Poplar Forest Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Chevron Corp, National Fuel Gas Co, Citigroup Inc, Curtiss-Wright Corp, sells The Kroger Co, Baker Hughes Co, Noble Energy Inc, CVS Health Corp, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Poplar Forest Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, Poplar Forest Capital LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $854 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 1,553,297 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.38% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 570,400 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. New Position American International Group Inc (AIG) - 1,018,031 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.41% Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 242,590 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.67% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 1,008,229 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.07%

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 570,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $86.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 393,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $38.17 and $43.63, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 497,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $58.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 287,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.76 and $122.01, with an estimated average price of $106.08. The stock is now traded at around $107.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 82,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $34.2, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $34.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in GP Strategies Corp by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.36 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,372 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in Marten Transport Ltd by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $15.32 and $19.03, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $345.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in Landec Corp by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.37.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $12.65 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $17.73.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $245.65 and $387.83, with an estimated average price of $326.5.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.23.