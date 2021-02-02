StrongBox Wealth, LLC Buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ABB

Investment company StrongBox Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ABB, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, StrongBox Wealth, LLC. As of 2020Q4, StrongBox Wealth, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GLD, BIP, TMO, TDOC, LIN, SHOP, BLK, SQ,

GLD, BIP, TMO, TDOC, LIN, SHOP, BLK, SQ, Added Positions: BSV, IWP, AMZN, NVDA, TIP, HD, BIV, VIGI, CCI, VZ, QUAL, JNJ, AAPL, JPST, MSFT, EQIX, DHR, CSCO, AGG, AWK, XLRE, PEP, VO, V, PYPL, HON, NOW, RTX, QQQ, NEE, VTEB, PFF, ETN, TTD, SBUX, ECL, MUB, GOOGL, IEMG, XLV,

BSV, IWP, AMZN, NVDA, TIP, HD, BIV, VIGI, CCI, VZ, QUAL, JNJ, AAPL, JPST, MSFT, EQIX, DHR, CSCO, AGG, AWK, XLRE, PEP, VO, V, PYPL, HON, NOW, RTX, QQQ, NEE, VTEB, PFF, ETN, TTD, SBUX, ECL, MUB, GOOGL, IEMG, XLV, Reduced Positions: SHV, MINT, BMY, USMV, EFAV, VNQ, CWB, AMT, BNDX, CRM, MDT, IJH, BA, NVS, SDY, VIG, XLK, ABBV, WMT, LHX, LOW, AVGO, DIS, NKE, MCD, CERN, T,

SHV, MINT, BMY, USMV, EFAV, VNQ, CWB, AMT, BNDX, CRM, MDT, IJH, BA, NVS, SDY, VIG, XLK, ABBV, WMT, LHX, LOW, AVGO, DIS, NKE, MCD, CERN, T, Sold Out: ABB,

For the details of StrongBox Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strongbox+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 182,746 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 88,727 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.32% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 85,514 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.58% BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 55,398 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.37% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 21,781 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $174.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 5,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $48.93. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $515.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,126 shares as of 2020-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $264.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1144.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $250.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.99%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 12,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 261.99%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $529.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 33.94%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $270.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 54.45%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04. The stock is now traded at around $164.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 39,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $742.6. The stock is now traded at around $756.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.23 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $26.69.