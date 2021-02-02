Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Richmond, CA, based Investment company Mechanics Bank Trust Department (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Viatris Inc, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mechanics Bank Trust Department. As of 2020Q4, Mechanics Bank Trust Department owns 167 stocks with a total value of $554 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VTRS, CSV, SHOP, ACN, BDX, CSWI, DE, ZBH,
- Added Positions: IYW, IJK, USMV, AGG, LQD, IWP, MMC, AMT, QQQ, EL, PYPL, INTC, XLV, XLK, SUSA, IPAY, XLY, UNP, IJJ, AMZN, V, AMGN, ZTS, GLD, UNH, WMT, MA, LOW, LMT, TIP, IBB, ITW, DIS, CSCO, BLK, QCOM, PHO, GS, TGT, CTSH, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, XOM, CVX, T, VTI, ROST, BAC, KO, PFE, MCD, DVY, IWO, XLU, SRE, MDY, BOND, PM, MO, HON, ENB, CVS, HBI, SDY, SPTS, TMO, XLB, ADP, XLP, XLRE, CLX, VWO, DHR, PAYX, NEE, MRK, D, VYM, IWF, IDV, IJR, IJH, RSP, HBAN, VGK, MMM, MOO, GILD, WFC, SYK, AEP, APH, XLE, COP, NKE, EMR, GE,
- Sold Out: NVDA, BIV,
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 105,731 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,118 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 172,652 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,942 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 61,395 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1144.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 223 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Carriage Services Inc (CSV)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Carriage Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.49 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $261.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.59 and $116.28, with an estimated average price of $100.52. The stock is now traded at around $121.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36. The stock is now traded at around $247.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 884 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 312.84%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 90,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 286.66%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 94,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 131,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.76%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $113.66. The stock is now traded at around $109.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 37.68%. The purchase prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $241.31. The stock is now traded at around $241.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25.
