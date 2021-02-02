Wsfs Capital Management, Llc Buys SelectQuote Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Eversource Energy

Investment company Wsfs Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SelectQuote Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Eversource Energy, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wsfs Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Wsfs Capital Management, Llc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 170,900 shares, 31.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 70,738 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 91,552 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 459,232 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,927 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 459,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 22,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $69.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $241.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.96%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 41,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 169.86%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 42,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.50%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $128.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 37,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 302.46%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.03%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $136.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.79%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $82.92 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $89.02.

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94.

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $40.68 and $47.38, with an estimated average price of $44.51.

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $158.73 and $197.9, with an estimated average price of $179.7.

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89.