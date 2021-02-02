Wsfs Capital Management, Llc Buys SelectQuote Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Eversource Energy

Investment company Wsfs Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SelectQuote Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Eversource Energy, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wsfs Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Wsfs Capital Management, Llc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SLQT, APD, IWR, DHR, DAL, IWP, JPM, NIO, IWS, CTSH, VGZ,
- Added Positions: IVW, IEMG, RSP, IJK, IWD, IJR, VOE, ARKK, ICLN, VIG, IEFA, SHY, AAPL, AMZN, IWF, D, XOM, XLK, GOOGL, V, TSLA, PEP, TOTL, JNJ, PFF, CSCO, VB, EEM,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, IVV, HD, SPY, QQQ, VOO, VUG, XLE, INTC, OPP, IWM, BA, BRK.B, UNH, PYPL, EFA, IVE, MUB, IWN, QDF, VZ, ACN, VTV, MRK, RIV, PFE, MUX, MA,
- Sold Out: ES, VT, T, JHML, JKJ, IAU, URG,
For the details of WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wsfs+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 170,900 shares, 31.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 70,738 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 91,552 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 459,232 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,927 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 459,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 22,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $69.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $241.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.96%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 41,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 169.86%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 42,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.50%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $128.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 37,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 302.46%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.03%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $136.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.79%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $82.92 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $89.02.Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.Sold Out: John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $40.68 and $47.38, with an estimated average price of $44.51.Sold Out: BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $158.73 and $197.9, with an estimated average price of $179.7.Sold Out: BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89.
Here is the complete portfolio of WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying