WESPAC Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares

Oakland, CA, based Investment company WESPAC Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Southern Copper Corp, AbbVie Inc, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, CyrusOne Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESPAC Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, WESPAC Advisors, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,642 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.62% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 16,735 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) - 85,731 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 49,596 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. New Position SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 24,036 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $202.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 16,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $27 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.01. The stock is now traded at around $33.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 85,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $57.87, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 49,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $65.82, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $68.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 29,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 17,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $126.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 15,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 41.62%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 38,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 343.49%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 19,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 170.06%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3342.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 451 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 252.81%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $156.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 81.11%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $839.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 242.94%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $321.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $72.51.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $23.26.