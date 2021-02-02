vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG Buys The Kraft Heinz Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Fortive Corp, BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc, Broadcom Inc

Zurich, V8, based Investment company vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG (Current Portfolio) buys The Kraft Heinz Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Visa Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Facebook Inc, sells Fortive Corp, BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc, Broadcom Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG. As of 2020Q4, vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG owns 72 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KHC, ROBO, EOG, HBI, SPY, ILF, DON, ECON, FEP, HYG, INDA, DFE, DGS,

KHC, ROBO, EOG, HBI, SPY, ILF, DON, ECON, FEP, HYG, INDA, DFE, DGS, Added Positions: AMD, V, GLD, FB, GILD, EEM, PANW, ABBV, CB, WM, HON, SAP, EWL, BLK, C, EWJ, CSCO, GMF, KR, FSZ, LQD, AAXJ, MO, SYK, CRM, NVDA, EEMV, EPP, JPM, EZU, PZA, VCSH, LULU, TGT, PG, EMR,

AMD, V, GLD, FB, GILD, EEM, PANW, ABBV, CB, WM, HON, SAP, EWL, BLK, C, EWJ, CSCO, GMF, KR, FSZ, LQD, AAXJ, MO, SYK, CRM, NVDA, EEMV, EPP, JPM, EZU, PZA, VCSH, LULU, TGT, PG, EMR, Reduced Positions: AVGO, DIS, SPSB, XYL, IQV, TMO, MSFT, AGG, STZ, MINT, TLT, STOR, GOOGL, HD, JCI,

AVGO, DIS, SPSB, XYL, IQV, TMO, MSFT, AGG, STZ, MINT, TLT, STOR, GOOGL, HD, JCI, Sold Out: FTV, MUC, VNT, CVNA, ATVI,

Visa Inc (V) - 48,603 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.70% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 110,848 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.40% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,352 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 23,292 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.33% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 36,874 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 164,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $66.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $376.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 911 shares as of 2020-12-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in BTC iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 66.40%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $87.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 110,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in Visa Inc by 54.70%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $198.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 48,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 43.04%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $174.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 28,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 311.76%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $262.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $65.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 78,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.39.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.51.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $185.01 and $291.52, with an estimated average price of $229.27.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28.