Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD Buys BTC iShares MSCI World ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Total Bo

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI World ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, GDS Holdings, Match Group Inc, sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, JD.com Inc, McCormick Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD. As of 2020Q4, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD owns 730 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sumitomo+mitsui+asset+management+company%2C+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,159,856 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 651,312 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,250 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% BTC iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) - 690,406 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.62% Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 864,136 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.93%

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD initiated holding in Autohome Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.39 and $105.89, with an estimated average price of $98.89. The stock is now traded at around $119.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $121.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 44,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $133.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.07. The stock is now traded at around $77.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.45 and $418.22, with an estimated average price of $353.29. The stock is now traded at around $381.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $32.77. The stock is now traded at around $48.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $96.53 and $112.41, with an estimated average price of $106.24. The stock is now traded at around $113.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 690,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.16%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 400,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 390.81%. The purchase prices were between $151.78 and $185.81, with an estimated average price of $168.58. The stock is now traded at around $173.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 49,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 617.62%. The purchase prices were between $80.67 and $99.02, with an estimated average price of $88.91. The stock is now traded at around $107.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 86,394 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 137.11%. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.93. The stock is now traded at around $145.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 58,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 210.12%. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $215.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,606 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $221.31 and $316.61, with an estimated average price of $274.81.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $46.58 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $51.65.