Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d Buys Clorox Co, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d (Current Portfolio) buys Clorox Co, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I, Scorpio Tankers Inc, eBay Inc, sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d. As of 2020Q4, Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d owns 273 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CLX, ZROZ, WIW, EBAY, GPN, ZBRA, MRVL, GE, SOXX, TTD, BLK, CIEN, ARVN, MAR, MKL, XSD, KSU, J, XLV, CRM, RTX, WDFC, ABB, ONEM, BMO, BUD, NTLA, IJR, ACN, IUSG, IUSV, LQD, VO, DBX, TDOC, BBY, NSC, NKE, NVG, VBK, XLE, ILMN, CSX, DHR, NAVI, Added Positions: STNG, MSFT, AAPL, ALKS, VCIT, KL, TSLA, AGG, CAT, CVX, REGN, UPS, JPST, IJK, ABT, BA, KO, IVW, JEF, GDX, AMGN, MTUM, AMD, PG, ARKW, VTI, LLY, SCHD, HD, SBUX, NVTA, EFAV, GDXJ, IHI, TIP, VBR, BRK.B, WMT, GOOG, ZM, IVV, SILJ, SPAB, VB, MRK, PH, FDN, IBB, IJH, MINT, AEM, AMZN, BMY, FIS, HON, JNJ, MCD, ORCL, PTC, TGT, TMO, VZ, BIV, IWM, RSP, VPU, XLK, ASML, ALXN, ADP, AVY, BHP, EMR, NEE, FISV, GIS, GSK, JPM, K, MDLZ, PNC, PEP, TJX, UL, ASG, MA, V, DOCU, BSV, DGRW, DVY, FTCS, IEFA, ITOT, MOAT, RDVY, SCHM, TOTL, VCSH, VEA, XLU, CDNS, DEO, EPD, ERIC, FE, GOOGL, MGM, WFC, NCV, JPS, BDJ, BST, PVBC, DFJ, XLY,

STNG, MSFT, AAPL, ALKS, VCIT, KL, TSLA, AGG, CAT, CVX, REGN, UPS, JPST, IJK, ABT, BA, KO, IVW, JEF, GDX, AMGN, MTUM, AMD, PG, ARKW, VTI, LLY, SCHD, HD, SBUX, NVTA, EFAV, GDXJ, IHI, TIP, VBR, BRK.B, WMT, GOOG, ZM, IVV, SILJ, SPAB, VB, MRK, PH, FDN, IBB, IJH, MINT, AEM, AMZN, BMY, FIS, HON, JNJ, MCD, ORCL, PTC, TGT, TMO, VZ, BIV, IWM, RSP, VPU, XLK, ASML, ALXN, ADP, AVY, BHP, EMR, NEE, FISV, GIS, GSK, JPM, K, MDLZ, PNC, PEP, TJX, UL, ASG, MA, V, DOCU, BSV, DGRW, DVY, FTCS, IEFA, ITOT, MOAT, RDVY, SCHM, TOTL, VCSH, VEA, XLU, CDNS, DEO, EPD, ERIC, FE, GOOGL, MGM, WFC, NCV, JPS, BDJ, BST, PVBC, DFJ, XLY, Reduced Positions: VNLA, D, XOM, MDT, BIL, DIS, CSCO, VWO, IEI, UNH, IAU, T, VYM, CRSP, MO, ROK, QCOM, GBIL, CVS, PYPL, ABBV, BND, QQQ, WM, PFE, GILD, HALO, CTSH, VIG, ADBE, VT, GKOS, LHX, XLI, MDY, SLV, VGSH, CMCSA, EEM, IBM, ICE, ABC, VUG, KMB, VTR, NEM, SYY, SO, AEP, FDM, SLQD, BAC, PFF, IVE, GOLD, GLD, FTNT, BX, MMM, PKW, FB, HIX, PPL,

VNLA, D, XOM, MDT, BIL, DIS, CSCO, VWO, IEI, UNH, IAU, T, VYM, CRSP, MO, ROK, QCOM, GBIL, CVS, PYPL, ABBV, BND, QQQ, WM, PFE, GILD, HALO, CTSH, VIG, ADBE, VT, GKOS, LHX, XLI, MDY, SLV, VGSH, CMCSA, EEM, IBM, ICE, ABC, VUG, KMB, VTR, NEM, SYY, SO, AEP, FDM, SLQD, BAC, PFF, IVE, GOLD, GLD, FTNT, BX, MMM, PKW, FB, HIX, PPL, Sold Out: CL, FDX, ITA, NOK, PAYX, FBND, AMT, XLNX, EXC, BABA, DOW, RESN, VTRS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,970 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,869 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 7,731 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 49,244 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - 18,035 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71. The stock is now traded at around $210.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,362 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $159.33 and $170.17, with an estimated average price of $164.46. The stock is now traded at around $155.186600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $12.41, with an estimated average price of $11.71. The stock is now traded at around $12.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 47,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $187.05. The stock is now traded at around $182.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.4. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 183.21%. The purchase prices were between $8.81 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $11.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 77,291 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Alkermes PLC by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $18.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.37%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 149.59%. The purchase prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.18. The stock is now traded at around $39.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,047 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $839.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.84.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.27 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.94.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $89.1.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.02 and $54.17, with an estimated average price of $53.62.