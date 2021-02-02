Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys BlackRock Utility Infrastructure & Power Opportuni, Blackrock Health Sciences Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, St

Investment company Ahrens Investment Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Utility Infrastructure & Power Opportuni, Blackrock Health Sciences Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, sells COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, Starwood Property Trust Inc, OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owns 163 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BUI, SMDV, ENB, UTF, MUS, GSL, SPYD, STK, VDC, IRM, NIO, PCI, SUB, BMY, SDOW, SPXU, SHOP, CRSP, YUM, XSD, IWC, IEV, HACK, EGY, MJ, CDNA, MYD, TBT, NRZ, SACH, KYN, NRO, CDXC,

BME, ARKG, IVW, GSY, NEAR, ARKW, FPX, ARKK, SAR, UTG, HFRO, TDIV, LDUR, UGL, JNJ, IHI, IJT, OKE, ABBV, XBI, LULU, AAPL, GLD, PYPL, NVDA, DG, PEP, GDX, XLK, NFLX, LHCG, FTEC, JPM, MSFT, FTSM, TSCO, AOM, XLV, FTCS, MCD, CVX, SCHP, ETR, KO, Reduced Positions: RQI, RNP, STWD, OUSA, MOAT, LMBS, XOM, T, HBCP, AWP, TSLA, BRK.B, CCD, USMV, LNC, SPLV, VZ, MINT, ARCC, REGL, JPS, NLY, PEY, IVV, GOOG, FB, MO, ETV, ETO, HDV, VNM, VYM, BABA, AOA, SPHD, HTD, PFE, PID, V, CIM, NOBL, DBA, MPW, DSL, AOR, QQQ, FVD, HTA, WTRH, COST, AMD, DTN, BND, APTS, WMT, SYK, SO, FHN, VIG, VMD, SLV, TELL,

For the details of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ahrens+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,519 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 111,793 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 21,550 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 106,492 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,714 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Utility Infrastructure & Power Opportuni. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 114,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.26 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $58.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 22,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 39,289 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.28 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 45,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $13.3, with an estimated average price of $12.97. The stock is now traded at around $13.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 61,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Global Ship Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.75 and $12, with an estimated average price of $8.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 53,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 262.35%. The purchase prices were between $41.7 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 74,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 717.71%. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 30,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 261.37%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 33,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 158.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 40,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 136.07%. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 43,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 309.37%. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $164.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $26.1.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.18.

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.86.