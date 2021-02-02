Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys BlackRock Utility Infrastructure & Power Opportuni, Blackrock Health Sciences Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, St

Investment company Ahrens Investment Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Utility Infrastructure & Power Opportuni, Blackrock Health Sciences Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, sells COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, Starwood Property Trust Inc, OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owns 163 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BUI, SMDV, ENB, UTF, MUS, GSL, SPYD, STK, VDC, IRM, NIO, PCI, SUB, BMY, SDOW, SPXU, SHOP, CRSP, YUM, XSD, IWC, IEV, HACK, EGY, MJ, CDNA, MYD, TBT, NRZ, SACH, KYN, NRO, CDXC,
- Added Positions: BME, ARKG, IVW, GSY, NEAR, ARKW, FPX, ARKK, SAR, UTG, HFRO, TDIV, LDUR, UGL, JNJ, IHI, IJT, OKE, ABBV, XBI, LULU, AAPL, GLD, PYPL, NVDA, DG, PEP, GDX, XLK, NFLX, LHCG, FTEC, JPM, MSFT, FTSM, TSCO, AOM, XLV, FTCS, MCD, CVX, SCHP, ETR, KO,
- Reduced Positions: RQI, RNP, STWD, OUSA, MOAT, LMBS, XOM, T, HBCP, AWP, TSLA, BRK.B, CCD, USMV, LNC, SPLV, VZ, MINT, ARCC, REGL, JPS, NLY, PEY, IVV, GOOG, FB, MO, ETV, ETO, HDV, VNM, VYM, BABA, AOA, SPHD, HTD, PFE, PID, V, CIM, NOBL, DBA, MPW, DSL, AOR, QQQ, FVD, HTA, WTRH, COST, AMD, DTN, BND, APTS, WMT, SYK, SO, FHN, VIG, VMD, SLV, TELL,
- Sold Out: BBN, TIP, CEF, SHY, PSTH, AZN, EQR, TDF, THW, SRC, NVG, MRNA, UPS, BIIB, MA, QTS, NEWT, PMT, IVZ, ABR, NHS, DNP, AWF, IGR, PDS,
For the details of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ahrens+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,519 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 111,793 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
- BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 21,550 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
- VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 106,492 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,714 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Utility Infrastructure & Power Opportuni. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 114,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF (SMDV)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.26 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $58.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 22,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 39,289 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.28 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 45,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc (MUS)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $13.3, with an estimated average price of $12.97. The stock is now traded at around $13.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 61,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Global Ship Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.75 and $12, with an estimated average price of $8.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 53,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 262.35%. The purchase prices were between $41.7 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 74,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 717.71%. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 30,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 261.37%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 33,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 158.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 40,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 136.07%. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 43,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 309.37%. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $164.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $26.1.Sold Out: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $18.6.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.18.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ahrens Investment Partners LLC keeps buying