Howard Capital Management Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Oaktree Strategic Income Corp

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Howard Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, American Express Co, Norfolk Southern Corp, sells Oaktree Strategic Income Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Howard Capital Management owns 93 stocks with a total value of $890 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLY, NSC, AMP, SEE, UPRO, ALL, KHC, GE,

XLY, NSC, AMP, SEE, UPRO, ALL, KHC, GE, Added Positions: IYW, SPY, IVW, DHI, JPM, AXP, INTC, MRK, BX, KO, ICE, LDOS, V, ATR, WM, JNJ, IVV, BAC, SBUX, VZ, PFE, IBM, HD,

IYW, SPY, IVW, DHI, JPM, AXP, INTC, MRK, BX, KO, ICE, LDOS, V, ATR, WM, JNJ, IVV, BAC, SBUX, VZ, PFE, IBM, HD, Reduced Positions: OCSI, AAPL, AMZN, XLP, XLV, GOOG, XBI, XLC, PHO, IBB, TSLA, ISRG, WMT, UNP, HON, XOM, IGN, BRK.B,

For the details of HOWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howard+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 485,099 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 157,915 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,937 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 186,247 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 197,803 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%

Howard Capital Management initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $166.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Capital Management initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $239.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Capital Management initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.25 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $179.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Capital Management initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $43.46. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Capital Management initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Capital Management initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 272.52%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 227,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Capital Management added to a holding in American Express Co by 71.99%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $117.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.20%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $377.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 973 shares as of 2020-12-31.