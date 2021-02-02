Aozora Bank, Ltd. Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Aozora Bank, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aozora Bank, Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Aozora Bank, Ltd. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $828 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LQD,

LQD, Reduced Positions: EMB,

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 9,025,000 shares, 41.97% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 1,480,000 shares, 24.69% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 1,468,000 shares, 20.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.48% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,090,000 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio.

Aozora Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.69%. The holding were 1,480,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.