Aozora Bank, Ltd. Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

February 02, 2021 | About: LQD -0.32%

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Aozora Bank, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aozora Bank, Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Aozora Bank, Ltd. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $828 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: LQD,
  • Reduced Positions: EMB,

For the details of AOZORA BANK, LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aozora+bank%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AOZORA BANK, LTD.
  1. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 9,025,000 shares, 41.97% of the total portfolio.
  2. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 1,480,000 shares, 24.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 1,468,000 shares, 20.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.48%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,090,000 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)

Aozora Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.69%. The holding were 1,480,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



