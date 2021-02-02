Savior LLC Buys Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Newmont Corp

Investment company Savior LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, sells AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Newmont Corp, ProShares Ultra Silver, Texas Pacific Land Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Savior LLC. As of 2020Q4, Savior LLC owns 851 stocks with a total value of $69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) - 191,233 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) - 378,329 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. New Position CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 133,514 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32227.85% iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 144,612 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 16,264 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5079.62%

Savior LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.89%. The holding were 378,329 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Savior LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 144,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Savior LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $14.56, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 171,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Savior LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $86.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Savior LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Savior LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32227.85%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.94%. The holding were 133,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 5079.62%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $264.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 16,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 53.60%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $87.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 35,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.17%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 199.57%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,294 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 152.62%. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Silver. The sale prices were between $37.88 and $52.07, with an estimated average price of $45.05.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.93 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $9.07.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $38.96 and $45.81, with an estimated average price of $43.38.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds. The sale prices were between $16.07 and $18.02, with an estimated average price of $17.06.