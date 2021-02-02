>
Savior LLC Buys Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Newmont Corp

February 02, 2021 | About: SCHE +1.14% BABA -2.81% AMD +0.21% SCHZ -0.16% SCHO -0.02% SPIB -0.03% DBA -0.43% ICLN +0.44% CLF -0.78% ESGU +1.32% IGS +0%

Investment company Savior LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, sells AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Newmont Corp, ProShares Ultra Silver, Texas Pacific Land Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Savior LLC. As of 2020Q4, Savior LLC owns 851 stocks with a total value of $69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Savior LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/savior+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Savior LLC
  1. First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) - 191,233 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
  2. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) - 378,329 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 133,514 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32227.85%
  4. iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 144,612 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 16,264 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5079.62%
New Purchase: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)

Savior LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.89%. The holding were 378,329 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Savior LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 144,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Savior LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $14.56, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 171,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Savior LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $86.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Savior LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Savior LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Savior LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32227.85%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.94%. The holding were 133,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Savior LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 5079.62%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $264.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 16,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Savior LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 53.60%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $87.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 35,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Savior LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.17%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Savior LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 199.57%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,294 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Savior LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 152.62%. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Silver (AGQ)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Silver. The sale prices were between $37.88 and $52.07, with an estimated average price of $45.05.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Sold Out: Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (PSTI)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.93 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $9.07.

Sold Out: Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $38.96 and $45.81, with an estimated average price of $43.38.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.

Sold Out: PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds (PTY)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds. The sale prices were between $16.07 and $18.02, with an estimated average price of $17.06.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)