Facebook: Growth Amidst Uncertainty

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) recently reported fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal 2020. For the quarter, revenues increased 33% year-over-year to $28.1 billion, with the total for the year at $86.0 billion (+22%).

Notably, revenues grew by at least 25% in every region, which points to the global strength of Facebook's business. As shown below, revenues have nearly quintupled over the past five years – an impressive feat, and one made even more so by the fact that it started from a large base (~$18 billion).

Despite numerous press reports in recent years that suggested otherwise, Facebook – both the namesake blue app as well as the remaining family of products - continues to grow: daily active users (DAU's) and monthly active users (MAU's) grew double digits in 2020. There are now 2.6 billion people (de-duplicated) who use one of the company's services (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, or WhatsApp) on a daily basis - an increase of 15% over the past year. In just the past 90 days, an additional 60 million people around the world joined that group.

Growth in the quarter reflects a 25% increase in ad impressions as well as a 5% increase in ad pricing (due to higher demand from eCommerce during the holiday shopping season, partially offset by mix shift towards Stories and developing markets, which monetize at lower rates).

Outsized expense growth continues to be a major part of the story at Facebook. Operating expenses increased by 28% in 2020 (adjusted for the $5.0 billion in FTC settlement costs incurred in 2019), with adjusted operating margins contracting by roughly 300 basis points to 38%. As shown below, Facebook's operating margins in 2020 were roughly 1,200 basis points below the peak (50% EBIT margins in 2017) – with management's expense guidance suggesting that we will see another year of margin contraction in 2021.

This continued expansion of the company's cost base - some voluntary, some not - has been a headwind to earnings growth. By my math, assuming the low end of the 2021 expense guidance and ~25% revenue growth, Facebook will have generated roughly $15 billion in incremental operating income over the past three years (2018 to 2021) on more than $50 billion in incremental revenues (incremental margins of less than 30%). When compared to the 50% margins reported a few short years ago, that seems underwhelming.

The simple answer may be that those results, while impressive, were not sustainable; they did not include a level of investment in safety and security that would ensure the long-term health of Facebook's business.

For the year, Facebook reported earnings per share (EPS) of $10.10, up high-teens from the adjusted 2019 results. While the contraction in operating margins has clearly been a headwind over the past few years, it's worth highlighting that earnings growth has still impressed thanks to higher revenues: over the past three years (since margins peaked in 2017), per share earnings at Facebook have increased at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 20%.

Another part of the investment story that remains top of mind for shareholders is capital allocation. At year end, Facebook was sitting on $62 billion in net cash. In addition, they will likely generate more than $100 billion in free cash flow over the next four or five years. Despite this, in a year when the stock price experienced material short-term pressure, the company returned just $6.3 billion to shareholders – about half of what they did in 2018.

This begs the question: Why? Is there any real need for all of this excess liquidity? Large acquisitions remain unlikely (the regulatory risk is too high after the Instagram deal). That leaves dividends and/or repurchases, but management has no real interest in either route. That suggests tens of billions of dollars will simply sit stranded on the balance sheet. In my opinion, investors who are valuing those dollars as akin to cash in their pocket are making an analytical error.

At the end of 2018, I wrote the following about Facebook:

"I expect the company to continue spending aggressively on these priorities. Everything management has said and done over the past few quarters leads me to believe this is not temporary (as Zuckerberg said on the fourth quarter call, 'I believe that these investments are the right thing to do and will make our community and business stronger over the long term')."

Management has continued to live up to the expectations that they set for investors. In two years, Facebook's annual costs have increased by $22 billion; those incremental expenses are twice as large as the company's total expense base from five years ago ($11 billion).

With all that said, as a shareholder, I view this as an acceptable outcome. While we do not have perfect visibility, I think there's reason to believe the company is spending aggressively in areas that are important for its current health, as well as to support long-term growth. It doesn't hurt that they've continued to deliver 20%+ annual revenue growth on a large base of business.

By my estimates, I think it's likely that the company will generate annual net income of $50 billion within five years. Compared to a current market cap of roughly $750 billion, I think today's valuation is reasonable, if not downright cheap. For that reason, I continue to own the stock.

Disclosure: Long Facebook

