B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Chairman and Co-CEO Bryant R Riley Bought $72,375 of Shares

B. Riley Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company. The reportable operating segments of the company include Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal and Principal Investments. B. Riley Financial Inc has a market cap of $1.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.600000 with a P/E ratio of 32.03 and P/S ratio of 2.10. The dividend yield of B. Riley Financial Inc stocks is 2.32%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with B. Riley Financial Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and Co-CEO, 10% Owner Bryant R Riley bought 1,500 shares of RILY stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $48.25. The price of the stock has increased by 4.87% since.

Chairman and Co-CEO, 10% Owner Bryant R Riley bought 18,000 shares of RILY stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $48.53. The price of the stock has increased by 4.27% since.

Chairman and Co-CEO, 10% Owner Bryant R Riley bought 12,000 shares of RILY stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $48.13. The price of the stock has increased by 5.13% since.

Chairman and Co-CEO, 10% Owner Bryant R Riley bought 10,000 shares of RILY stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $47.41. The price of the stock has increased by 6.73% since.

Chairman and Co-CEO, 10% Owner Bryant R Riley bought 100,000 shares of RILY stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $46. The price of the stock has increased by 10% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Michael Joseph Sheldon bought 2,089 shares of RILY stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $48.95. The price of the stock has increased by 3.37% since.

President Kenneth M Young bought 1,600 shares of RILY stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $46. The price of the stock has increased by 10% since.

Director Randall E Paulson bought 10,000 shares of RILY stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $46. The price of the stock has increased by 10% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RILY, click here