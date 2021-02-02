Icon Advisers Inc Buys Diamondback Energy Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Lowe's Inc, Gold Fields

Investment company Icon Advisers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Diamondback Energy Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, Athene Holding, Rogers Corp, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Lowe's Inc, Gold Fields, Dollar General Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Icon Advisers Inc. As of 2020Q4, Icon Advisers Inc owns 160 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BKR, FANG, XOM, ATH, ROG, ENS, ALG, QEP, PPR, ST, GPC, THR, FTI, EFT, EQH, NP, OKE, PSX, EVF, NJR, T, HRI, AIMC, JFR,

BKR, FANG, XOM, ATH, ROG, ENS, ALG, QEP, PPR, ST, GPC, THR, FTI, EFT, EQH, NP, OKE, PSX, EVF, NJR, T, HRI, AIMC, JFR, Added Positions: JPM, BC, GTLS, TXN, MCRI, SWKS, ADSK, GS, ALLY, EEFT, PRFT, LULU, AXP, PHM, NYV,

JPM, BC, GTLS, TXN, MCRI, SWKS, ADSK, GS, ALLY, EEFT, PRFT, LULU, AXP, PHM, NYV, Reduced Positions: BMY, MLM, AES, HD, CE, KWR, RPM, FAM, UNP, AMZN, KSU, IP, SHW, HNW, BAC, AAPL, PKG, WHR, LGIH, NEE, BACPL.PFD, MS, MA, CC, CP, UNH, PNW, ABBV, G, AL, EBAY, LHX, PEG, QRVO, DUK, GOOG, SRE, MSFT, EVRG, AEP, USB, EFF, DTE, XEL,

BMY, MLM, AES, HD, CE, KWR, RPM, FAM, UNP, AMZN, KSU, IP, SHW, HNW, BAC, AAPL, PKG, WHR, LGIH, NEE, BACPL.PFD, MS, MA, CC, CP, UNH, PNW, ABBV, G, AL, EBAY, LHX, PEG, QRVO, DUK, GOOG, SRE, MSFT, EVRG, AEP, USB, EFF, DTE, XEL, Sold Out: LOW, GFI, DG, TMO, WPM, NEM, ZTS, DUC, EQCPD.PFD, TLI, REGN, NOC, BBY, HUM, CBT, ECPG, ORLY, SBNY, INFY, SPXL, NAVI, JAZZ, C, RTX, PPL, EHI, HSIC, AOS, SJNK, AGR, PGTI, FBHS, FOE, MPC, ESNT, GPK, BQH, LQD, KEY,

For the details of ICON ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/icon+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 76,075 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,380 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78% Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 82,342 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.87% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 34,231 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 24,129 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio.

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $12.65 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $17.73. The stock is now traded at around $20.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 253,448 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 108,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $39.8. The stock is now traded at around $42.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 106,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.94 and $158.13, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $166.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in EnerSys. The purchase prices were between $68.57 and $85.43, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 42,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 64.09%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $133.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 69,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 97.05%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $70.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 69,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $121.93, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $133.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 95,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 141.07%. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77. The stock is now traded at around $172.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $61.22, with an estimated average price of $50.6. The stock is now traded at around $55.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 91,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $293.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25.

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.54 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $10.49.

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.65.

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87.

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.45.

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Icon Advisers Inc reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 68.59%. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Icon Advisers Inc still held 52,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Advisers Inc reduced to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 60.67%. The sale prices were between $240.55 and $284.94, with an estimated average price of $267.05. The stock is now traded at around $297.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Icon Advisers Inc still held 10,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Advisers Inc reduced to a holding in The AES Corp by 87.28%. The sale prices were between $18.54 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $20.86. The stock is now traded at around $25.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Icon Advisers Inc still held 30,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Advisers Inc reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 64.03%. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $273.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Icon Advisers Inc still held 6,944 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Advisers Inc reduced to a holding in Celanese Corp by 65.79%. The sale prices were between $108.25 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $124.84. The stock is now traded at around $124.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Icon Advisers Inc still held 13,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Icon Advisers Inc reduced to a holding in Quaker Chemical Corp by 67.5%. The sale prices were between $182.69 and $259.54, with an estimated average price of $227. The stock is now traded at around $275.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Icon Advisers Inc still held 6,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.