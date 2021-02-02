Master Lock Celebrates 100 Years

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Master Lock is celebrating 100 years in 2021, marking a century of empowering people, businesses, and communities across the globe with the confidence they need to secure everything worth protecting. To mark the occasion, Master Lock is launching a 360°-marketing campaign and previewing new user-led innovation that will continue to guide the company forward.

"We are honored that people have trusted Master Lock to secure what's important since 1921, and we're committed to helping future generations achieve peace-of-mind and protection with technologies that meet the changing demands of tomorrow," said David Youn, president of The Master Lock Company. "In 2021, we'll toast to a legacy born in strength, a future built on innovation and the countless individuals who have contributed to this milestone."

To pay tribute to 100 years, Master Lock today debuted a commemorative logo that incorporates the brand's original "Master Lock Lion" symbol, underscoring strength, courage, and resilience. The logo harkens back to the company's vintage trademark identity and will be featured across packaging, digital and out-of-home advertisements and on limited-edition merchandise. The reveal jump starts a year's worth of celebration activities.

A Legacy of Strength Meets a Future Built on Innovation:

What started as founder Harry Soref's mission to safeguard military equipment with the world's first laminated steel padlock has since evolved into Master Lock becoming the leading global manufacturer of padlocks and related security and safety products.

Since then, Master Lock has developed thousands of hallmark solutions to meet evolving needs worldwide, including the addition of the combination lock to its portfolio in 1935, a model still sold today, and launching Bluetooth-enabled padlocks in 2015, reimagining its mechanical predecessors.

For the next 100 years, Master Lock will improve upon tried-and-true products, while also developing new user-led solutions to meet future security challenges. Recent innovation in growing segments, as well as new 2021 product launches, include:

Connected Products – Introduced in 2015 with the launch of its award-winning Bluetooth Padlocks, Master Lock's connected products category leverages the latest technology. The company has since added Bluetooth Lock Boxes and Master Lock Vault Enterprise software for commercial use to its portfolio – and in 2021 – will introduce its most durable Bluetooth Padlock yet, the ProSeries Bluetooth Padlock.

– Introduced in 2015 with the launch of its award-winning Bluetooth Padlocks, Master Lock's connected products category leverages the latest technology. The company has since added Bluetooth Lock Boxes and Master Lock Vault Enterprise software for commercial use to its portfolio – and in 2021 – will introduce its most durable Bluetooth Padlock yet, the ProSeries Bluetooth Padlock. Biometric Technology – Master Lock debuted its Biometric Padlock last year, which makes one's fingerprint the key. The padlock offers ease-of-use, with no keys to lose or combinations to remember.

– Master Lock debuted its Biometric Padlock last year, which makes one's fingerprint the key. The padlock offers ease-of-use, with no keys to lose or combinations to remember. Lock Box Category – The company has made significant enhancements to this category with the recent addition of weather covers, light-up dials and Bluetooth capabilities. The category will upgrade again in 2021 with the introduction of the Key Tether Lock Box, developed in response to users needing to keep the key and lock box together at all times.

– The company has made significant enhancements to this category with the recent addition of weather covers, light-up dials and Bluetooth capabilities. The category will upgrade again in 2021 with the introduction of the Key Tether Lock Box, developed in response to users needing to keep the key and lock box together at all times. Laminated Padlocks – Master Lock's longest-standing product category has been reimagined over the years with security improvements such as a high-security tough cut shackle in its Magnum Laminated Padlocks. In 2019, Master Lock upgraded internal locking components, durable shackle materials and added additional cylinder options to its most popular laminated lock line.

While Master Lock may be introducing its next generation of safety and security solutions in 2021, many of its reliable innovations of yesterday remain fully operational and resilient in today's climate.

"I started work 41 years ago at the job I just retired from. Soon after I was hired, I purchased a Master Lock combination lock for my work locker. The lock went through several locker room rebuilds and moves, but until the day I retired, it was on my locker. I never had a single problem with it, and in a world of 'throw-away' products, Master Lock products are built to last," said John G., a Joliet, IL-based end user."

A Year-Long Celebration:

The celebration will continue throughout 2021 online, at retail and in Master Lock's communities with several exciting promotions:

100-Year Celebration Sweepstakes: Now through Dec. 31 , consumers can win a digital shopping spree at www.MasterLockSweeps.com 1 . The sweepstakes includes weekly instant wins, quarterly wins and one grand prize of a $5,000 digital shopping spree.

Now through , consumers can win a digital shopping spree at www.MasterLockSweeps.com . The sweepstakes includes weekly instant wins, quarterly wins and one grand prize of a digital shopping spree. A Hometown Salute: Unveiled in Milwaukee last week, Master Lock is thanking its local community for 100 years of support through a new OOH billboard.

Unveiled in last week, Master Lock is thanking its local community for 100 years of support through a new OOH billboard. The 1921D Padlock: This month, Master Lock debuted the 1921D Padlock, a limited-edition product backed by 100 years of strength. The padlock features the commemorative logo, a black weather-resistant cover and will be available online and at select retailers.

This month, Master Lock debuted the 1921D Padlock, a limited-edition product backed by 100 years of strength. The padlock features the commemorative logo, a black weather-resistant cover and will be available online and at select retailers. "Community Champions:" In April, Master Lock will recognize those who strengthen communities and contribute to securing promising futures through its new "Community Champions" program. Through a call for online submissions, select individuals who've shown exemplary community commitment will be rewarded with a cash prize and a donation in their name to a deserving beneficiary.

In April, Master Lock will recognize those who strengthen communities and contribute to securing promising futures through its new "Community Champions" program. Through a call for online submissions, select individuals who've shown exemplary community commitment will be rewarded with a cash prize and a donation in their name to a deserving beneficiary. New Website: MasterLock.com now features a new look and feel with enhanced product content, search and "where-to-buy" functionality and an optimized interface for mobile devices.

"Master Lock might be turning 100 in 2021, but it's our communities, associates, partners and end users around the world that we want to celebrate," said Youn. "We look forward to making more history, together."

Individuals can follow the conversation all year with hashtag #MasterLock100Years and by visiting www.masterlock.com/100-years, where viewers can explore a centennial timeline, learn about upcoming products and limited-edition merchandise and stay connected to the celebration.

About The Master Lock Company

For 100 years, The Master Lock Company has been recognized around the world as the authentic, enduring name in padlocks and security products. The Master Lock Company offers a broad range of innovative security, safes and safety solutions for consumer, commercial, and industrial end-users. Master Lock Company LLC is an operating unit of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., a leading consumer brands company. Headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), is included in the S&P 500 Index. For more information about Master Lock visit www.masterlock.com.

