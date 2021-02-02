OPMG Announces Erin Matts As Chief Experience Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG) today announced the appointment of Erin Matts as Chief Experience Officer, Head of Omnichannel. Matts comes to OPMG from Hearts & Science where she was CEO. Prior to that, she served as CEO of Omnicom Group's (NYSE: OMC) data & analytics firm Annalect.

In her position, Matts will be working with agencies and consultancies across the OPMG portfolio to embed best-in-class thinking around customer experience orchestration and transformation. Matts will report to Luke Taylor, CEO, OPMG.

"I'm thrilled to be joining OPMG and working alongside some of the best talent at Omnicom and in the industry," said Matts. "The vision set forth by Luke is truly bound to transform client and agency business, and it's very exciting to be a contributor on the team."

Matts is known for her ability to connect data and insights to tangible work output. Her experience working with some of the world's biggest brands, including AT&T, NYT and Amgen, enables her to lead transformation efforts for complex organizations.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Erin's caliber join our ranks," Taylor said. "Her understanding of the media ecosystem, expertise in customer experience and proven track record of delivering results for clients make her a perfect fit for OPMG."

In her career, Matts has led successful teams in navigating an ever-changing digital and data-first landscape, simplifying complexities and focusing efforts on real business outcomes. Additionally, her commitment to diversity in talent has been a hallmark of her approach to leadership and talent management.

In joining OPMG, Matts will bring a thorough understanding of the shifting consumer landscape, insight on how to best leverage first- and third-party data to drive real-time and personalized interactions across all touchpoints, and knowledge of what it takes for client teams to be truly best in class.

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships.

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

