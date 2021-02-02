Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Announces Distribution Expansion with Odom Corporation

MELBOURNE, Fl., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce the expansion of OOH LA Lemin's distribution footprint with The Odom Corporation. Odom currently distributes OOH LA Lemin in the states of Washington and Oregon. Kona Gold Beverage plans to launch a cooler program where OOH LA Lemin will have 8 facings (1 full shelf) in 120 of Odom's top independent accounts.

The Odom Corporation is a family-owned business that distributes the best in brand-name beverages throughout Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Hawaii. Since 1934, Odom has built and maintained lasting relationships through the principles of commitment, integrity, quality products and superior service. They take pride in these traditions and are dedicated to maintaining them for generations to come. Odom was proudly named Market Watch's 2018 Beer Wholesaler of the Year. In 2019, The Odom Corporation was nominated for the Anchorage Chamber Gold Pan Awards for Business Excellence.

"I'm excited to announce to our shareholders that OOH LA Lemin will be expanding its market presence in the state of Washington and Oregon with our partner, Odom Corporation," stated Bill Stineman, VP of Product Management & Innovation of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "Odom is one of the largest distributors in the country and has done a phenomenal job with the brand. We are excited to be expanding OOH LA Lemin's market presence to an additional 120 of their top independent stores in prime locations."

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.



Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently acquired S&S Beverage, Inc., which manufactures and distributes LEMIN Superior Lemonade line; please visit its website at www.drinklemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer, South Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement:



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

844-714-2224

[email protected]



