Switch Awarded Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Certification for Superior Energy Efficiency

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) ("Switch") the global technology infrastructure corporation, today announced it has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR certification at its Core Campus in Las Vegas. The certification signifies that the building performs in the top tier of facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.

"The EPA's ENERGY STAR certification is an important recognition of CEO and Founder Rob Roy and Switch's long-standing commitment to the highest standards of sustainability in the design and operations of our company," said Adam Kramer, Switch EVP of Strategy. "Switch is committed to remaining the global industry leader in the development of sustainable technology infrastructure solutions. In doing so, we will continue to be the leader in reduced carbon footprints, increased water efficiency and expanded renewable power resources."

Commercial buildings that earn EPA's ENERGY STAR certification use an average of 35 percent less energy than typical buildings and also release 35 percent less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Switch has surpassed those numbers for decades with its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the entire organization and by making cost-effective improvements to its data center facilities.

"Improving the energy efficiency of our nation's data centers has become more critical than ever as our digital economy expands," said Jean Lupinacci, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. "Switch's data centers are among the most efficient in the industry, and we also commend the company for its use of renewable energy in powering its data centers."

Switch's patented designs make its data centers the most efficient in the industry, supported by an industry- leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) rate. Since January 1, 2016, Switch is the largest colocation data center provider powering all of its data centers with 100% renewable energy.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. Today, the ENERGY STAR label can be found on more than 65 different kinds of products, 1.4 million new homes and 20,000 commercial buildings and industrial plants that meet strict energy-efficiency specifications set by the EPA. Over the past twenty years, American families and businesses have saved more than $230 billion on utility bills and prevented more than 1.8 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions with help from ENERGY STAR.

Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent global leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets.

