>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Comscore Finds Online Food Delivery Surge Driving Growth in Digital Payment Usage

February 02, 2021 | About: NAS:SCOR +10.8%

36% of digital buyers said they ordered food more often during the pandemic

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2021

RESTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, found digital payments usage in the United States increased as consumers turned to online food delivery services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest insights from Comscore's Emerging Digital Payments Survey, which provides quarterly market sizing, and online and in-store payments data, 31% of digital buyers ordered food for delivery online, an increase of 14% points in Q2 2020 compared to Q3 2019. 36% of digital buyers also said they ordered food more often during the pandemic. This increase in online food delivery and digital payment usage follows a larger trend of surging levels of mobile retail spending. Research from Comscore's 2020 State of Mobile report found that in the U.S., the share of digital retail dollars spent on mobile reached 31% of total digital retail dollars spent in Q2 2020, up from 16% in Q2 2015.

Deduplicated digital visitor data from Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform also shows an increase in consumer interest in online food delivery services. In 2020, total digital unique visitors to the top five third-party food delivery platforms grew 18% by year's end. In particular, UberEats saw a 58% growth in December 2020 compared to January 2020, followed by DoorDash with a 41% increase during that same time period.

Comscore will continue to monitor these changing consumption habits on its Coronavirus Insights Hub. To learn more about how Comscore can provide you with custom insights, contact us today.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-finds-online-food-delivery-surge-driving-growth-in-digital-payment-usage-301220346.html

SOURCE Comscore


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)