Comscore Finds Online Food Delivery Surge Driving Growth in Digital Payment Usage

RESTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, found digital payments usage in the United States increased as consumers turned to online food delivery services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest insights from Comscore's Emerging Digital Payments Survey, which provides quarterly market sizing, and online and in-store payments data, 31% of digital buyers ordered food for delivery online, an increase of 14% points in Q2 2020 compared to Q3 2019. 36% of digital buyers also said they ordered food more often during the pandemic. This increase in online food delivery and digital payment usage follows a larger trend of surging levels of mobile retail spending. Research from Comscore's 2020 State of Mobile report found that in the U.S., the share of digital retail dollars spent on mobile reached 31% of total digital retail dollars spent in Q2 2020, up from 16% in Q2 2015.

Deduplicated digital visitor data from Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform also shows an increase in consumer interest in online food delivery services. In 2020, total digital unique visitors to the top five third-party food delivery platforms grew 18% by year's end. In particular, UberEats saw a 58% growth in December 2020 compared to January 2020, followed by DoorDash with a 41% increase during that same time period.

