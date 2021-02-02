Doosan Bobcat Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Synchrony

WEST FARGO, N.D. and STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global compact equipment leader Doosan Bobcat North America today announced a multi-year agreement with Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company. The collaboration provides Doosan Bobcat customers access to competitive consumer financing options through the company's network of more than 500 Bobcat dealer locations across the United States.

"We partnered with Synchrony for its financial expertise and quality customer experience. Our dealers can count on Synchrony to provide their customers with access to excellent, simplified consumer financing options and service," said George Macia, president of Doosan Bobcat Financial Services. "Synchrony's solutions align with our commitment to providing Bobcat dealers with flexible financing and leading technology to help them run their business more efficiently."

The new program will provide attractive promotional financing to the growing number of retail customers interested in purchasing Bobcat compact equipment for personal and small business use. The retail customers who purchase Bobcat equipment using a Synchrony Installment Loan will benefit from convenient, flexible fixed monthly payments that fit their budget. This gives customers more purchasing power and allows them to purchase the variety of Bobcat equipment they need for landscaping, grounds maintenance and construction projects.

"Synchrony is thrilled to add Bobcat as a new partner. We look forward to helping enable more consumers to purchase Bobcat equipment with affordable monthly payments," said Keith Mait, senior vice president and general manager of payment solutions at Synchrony. "Our flexible financing solutions and innovative turnkey business tools are ideal offerings for Bobcat's independent dealers to help manage and grow their businesses."

Enrolled Bobcat dealers will have round-the-clock access to Synchrony's innovative, mobile-responsive Business Center technology for enhanced consumer credit decision, loan contract preparation and expedited loan funding process. The Business Center also features a detailed business dashboard with insights to help dealers manage their installment loan applications, as well as other advantages, which include:

Learning Center: Provides training on how to offer consumer financing, as well as practical training videos, informative handouts and self-paced online courses covering key topics, such as handling customer questions and tips for successful finance sales.

Provides training on how to offer consumer financing, as well as practical training videos, informative handouts and self-paced online courses covering key topics, such as handling customer questions and tips for successful finance sales. Advertising Center: Provides materials to help dealers create personalized in-store materials and online assets, including signage and banners to help drive more traffic online and in-store.

"We look forward to this financing partnership with the Synchrony team to support our dealers with comprehensive, simplified financial options to help them build sales and deliver value and convenience for Bobcat customers," said Macia.

About Doosan Bobcat

Doosan Bobcat North America, headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, is a leading global manufacturer of construction, agriculture, landscaping and grounds maintenance equipment, attachments and services. The company is committed to empowering people to accomplish more. Doosan Bobcat North America is home to world-renowned brands, including Bobcat® compact equipment, Doosan® portable power products, BOB-CAT® mowers, Ryan® and Steiner® grounds maintenance equipment and Geith® attachments. Doosan Bobcat North America is a tradename of Clark Equipment Company.

About Doosan Financial Services

Doosan Financial Solutions is the financing arm of the Doosan Bobcat North America business. We provide Doosan and Bobcat equipment dealers financial expertise, tailor-made to their business. Doosan Bobcat North America is the U.S. and Canadian subsidiary of Doosan Bobcat Inc., representing the world-renowned brands of Bobcat® compact equipment, Doosan® portable power products and Geith® attachments. These companies are industry leaders in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of compact construction equipment, landscaping, agriculture and homeowner related-equipment, generators, air compressors, lighting systems, light compaction equipment, and attachments.



About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony

Media Contacts:



Doosan Bobcat North America

Lanelle Vasichek

Director of Brand and Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

Synchrony

Farrah Aper

VP, Business Communications

Email: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doosan-bobcat-signs-multi-year-agreement-with-synchrony-301219988.html

SOURCE Synchrony