SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today announced that the $0.48 per share quarterly dividend for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 will be payable on March 5, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 19, 2021. The dividend was approved by shareholders at the company's annual general meeting held on March 11, 2020.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-announces-fiscal-2021-second-quarter-dividend-record-and-payment-dates-301219985.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.