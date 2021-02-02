Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) announced it expects to issue a press release with financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 on Monday, February 15, 2021. A conference call will be hosted by SCI Management on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Details of the conference call are as follows:

What: Service Corporation International Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call



When: Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time



How: Dial-In Numbers – (888) 317-6003 or International callers at (412) 317-6061 / Code – 2558326 or listen live via the internet through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"



Replay: (877) 344-7529, International callers at (412) 317-0088, Code – 10150691 available through February 23, 2021, and the webcast for at least 90 days through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"



About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services. At December 31, 2020, we owned and operated 1,470 funeral service locations and 483 cemeteries (of which 297 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our businesses, we market the Dignity Memorial® brand, which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

