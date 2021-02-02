CAE expands strategic partnership with CGI

Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

CGI to lead the implementation of Oracle ERP Cloud

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) announced the signing of a renewed ten-year contract for application development, operations and support services with CAE, a high-technology global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets.

As a long-term strategic partner since 2014, CGI has played a key role in CAE's digital transformation, including the evolution of CAE's ERP strategy, helping drive value across its lines of business by increasing the security, compliance, flexibility and cost-effectiveness of its day-to-day IT operations.

This new agreement expands CGI's engagement by adding a range of services to further enhance CAE's business agility, innovation and operational excellence. CGI will support CAE's leading edge technology environment helping optimize the performance and evolution of the company's mission-critical business applications, including the implementation and deployment of Oracle ERP Cloud.

"CGI is a trusted, flexible partner whose expertise helps us adapt effectively to the changing needs of our business," said Pascal Grenier, CAE's Vice President, Global Operations, Technologies & Innovation. "CGI's local and global experts bring the emerging skills and technologies we need to accelerate our transformation while continuously improving our IT operations, the efficiency of our business, and reducing our risks and costs."

"Our long standing relationship and in-depth knowledge of CAE's operations help us be a better partner and support the company's strategic objectives, said Michael Godin, Senior Vice-President, Greater Montreal, CGI. "We are excited about what the future holds for both organizations and look forward to further strengthening our partnership over the next decade."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cae-expands-strategic-partnership-with-cgi-301220295.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.