>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

RealNetworks Appoints Christine Chambers Chief Financial Officer

February 02, 2021 | About: NAS:RNWK +2.71%

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2021

SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK) today announced the appointment of Christine Chambers to the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective March 1, 2021. Ms. Chambers will be rejoining RealNetworks, having served the Company in various finance roles for nearly a decade, most recently as Vice President, Finance. Ms. Chambers will report to President and COO Mike Ensing.

Ms. Chambers succeeds Judd Lee, who will be transitioning out of the Company in March.

"I am thrilled that Christine is returning to Real to lead our finance team," said Rob Glaser, Real's Chairman and CEO. "Christine's deep knowledge of the people and the financial drivers of our businesses will be extremely valuable as we keenly focus on growth of our strategic initiatives and continuing improvements in our financial performance."

Ms. Chambers is a seasoned finance professional with extensive knowledge of the Company and its various businesses. She was most recently Vice President, Finance at Rosetta Stone Inc. since 2018. Previously, she served as Real's Vice President, Finance for two years, before that she served as an independent finance consultant and as Deputy Director Budget and Planning at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation from 2013 to 2015. Prior to that, Ms. Chambers spent eight years at RealNetworks, serving in various finance roles. Ms. Chambers earned an M.B.A. from the University of Washington and a Bachelor's degree in finance from Loughborough University, UK. She is an Associate member of the Chartered Global Management Accountants (CGMA).

"I'm delighted to return to Real and lead the finance organization during this period of growth and opportunity," said Ms. Chambers. "Having enjoyed a long history with Real, I'm excited to rejoin the team."

Mr. Glaser added, "I also want to thank Judd Lee for his many contributions to the company. Judd joined us right at the onset of the pandemic and helped us deliver progress and a number of successful achievements during this very challenging period. We wish him well."

About RealNetworks
Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. Real's business and product portfolio includes the Kontxt semantic analysis platform and SAFR (www.safr.com), which is the world's premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real-world performance and accuracy as evidenced in testing by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, and analytics. For information about all of our products, visit www.realnetworks.com.

RealNetworks is a registered trademark of RealNetworks, Inc. All other trademarks, names of actual companies and products mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

For More Information:
Investor Relations for RealNetworks
Kimberly Orlando, Addo Investor Relations
310-829-5400
[email protected]
RNWK-F

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realnetworks-appoints-christine-chambers-chief-financial-officer-301219490.html

SOURCE RealNetworks, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)