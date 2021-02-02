Nuance Dragon Medical One Earns #1 Best in KLAS Award for Speech Recognition: Front-End EMR

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that Nuance Dragon® Medical One cloud-based speech recognition platform captured top honors as the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software & Services award winner, earning praise from clinicians as the #1 conversational AI speech recognition solution helping deliver and document better patient care.

In addition to the 2021 Best in KLAS Speech Recognition (Front-End EMR) award, Nuance also captured the 2021 Best in KLAS Quality Management award. This is the sixth year Nuance has ranked first for its cloud-based quality management solutions used by health systems to capture, monitor, and report hospital and physician performance data to improve care quality, patient safety, and financial integrity.

"The KLAS awards are significant additions to the growing number of distinctions that Dragon Medical One and our entire healthcare solutions portfolio are winning for improving care quality, patient experiences, and health system financial resilience while meaningfully addressing physician burnout," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare at Nuance. "The Best in KLAS designations also reflect the continuous innovations and enhancements we're adding to the healthcare solution portfolio as part of our comprehensive approach to using conversational and ambient AI to solve healthcare's greatest challenges."

With deployments at health systems worldwide, Nuance Dragon Medical is trusted by over 550,000 physicians. The Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience™ (DAX™) ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solution further extends the power of Nuance Dragon Medical to create a fully voice-enabled and ambient environment for exam room and telehealth visits to enhance clinical documentation and improve provider-patient experiences.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of "Best in KLAS" should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

To learn more about the Best in KLAS awards and Nuance scores, you can access the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report, including the vendor comparison chart here. KLAS will present the awards during a Virtual Awards Show on February 23, 2021.

