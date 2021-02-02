>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Coborn's Selects Monitoring and Task Management Solutions from SmartSense by Digi to Increase Visibility and Efficiency Across Grocery, Pharmacy, Trucking, and Automotive Washing Services

February 02, 2021 | About: NAS:DGII -0.05%

Multi-year deal with Midwest retailer underscores SmartSense's continued growth in grocery and pharmacy sectors

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2021

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSense by Digi, part of Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced that Coborn's, Inc. has signed a multiyear agreement for its enterprise monitoring solutions.

Digi International logo (PRNewsFoto/Digi International) (PRNewsfoto/Digi International)

Coborn's has deployed thousands of SmartSense by Digi temperature-monitoring solutions across 58 groceries, 36 pharmacies, 88 semitrucks, and 28 car washes. From a single pane of glass, SmartSense will strengthen Coborn's ability to monitor product quality and safety while redirecting labor hours to higher-value, customer-centric activities. Coborn's is also using SmartSense Task in in their food safety operations to record HACCP activities and daily logs.

In addition to meeting stringent organizational and regulatory standards for food safety and pharmaceutical monitoring, Coborn's will also implement SmartSense in its trucking operations. With dozens of trailers that transport temperature-sensitive product from distribution centers to retail locations, Coborn's wanted a solution to monitor multiple temperature zones within each trailer while providing appropriate telematics for its operations.

"The in-transit element of our food-safety monitoring efforts was a critical focus for this project and a key differentiator for SmartSense," said Nathan Tykwinski, Vice President, Operations and Retail Services at Coborn's. "SmartSense sets the standard for temperature-monitoring solutions, and it gives us the telematics that provide the right business insights to ensure we're using our trucking fleet as effectively as possible."

This deployment also brings a creative use for temperature monitoring to solve a different set of challenges. As an operator of car washes in cold-weather midwestern states, Coborn's can be vulnerable to the effects of harsh winter conditions. If entrance or exit doors do not close properly, pipes and other equipment can suffer critical damage. SmartSense and Coborn's placed temperature-monitoring sensors inside these car washes to monitor for extreme temperature drops that indicate malfunctioning doors and prevent equipment damage.

"Our work with Coborn's not only shows the breadth of our solutions across a range of industry sectors, but also the type of creative problem-solving our team thrives on every day," said Kevin C. Riley, president of SmartSense by Digi. "We're thrilled to work with Coborn's for all their temperature-monitoring initiatives and assisting them with their data driven business decision making capabilities."

About Digi International
Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing.

Media Contact:
Eric Stephens
LEWIS
Office: +1 781-418-2439
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coborns-selects-monitoring-and-task-management-solutions-from-smartsense-by-digi-to-increase-visibility-and-efficiency-across-grocery-pharmacy-trucking-and-automotive-washing-services-301219948.html

SOURCE Digi International, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)