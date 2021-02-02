AIkido Pharma Adds Inventor Dr. Neil H. Bander, M.D. to Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced that Dr. Neil H. Bander, M.D., a physician-researcher at Weill Cornell Medicine, has joined the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

"Dr. Bander heads one of the world's most experienced and accomplished teams in antibody-targeted therapy of prostate cancer at Cornell University and is a widely respected inventor of patented technologies and recognized expert in the field of urological oncology," commented Mr. Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido. "Importantly, Dr. Bander is the inventor of targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy technology at Convergent Therapeutics, Inc. which we are proud to support. We are honored to have him join our team of advisors and work more directly in our efforts to advance the development of this technology."

"Using his clinical background and laboratory efforts, Dr. Bander has exemplified the role of surgeon-scientist," added Mr. Hayes. "His research has spawned novel clinical trials that are unique in urological oncology and have already made a difference in the lives of prostate cancer patients. We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to develop our platforms and forge a path towards the treatment of cancer."

Dr. Bander, M.D. completed fellowship training in both tumor immunology and urological oncology at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Subsequently, at New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center (NYPH/WCM), where he is the Bernard and Josephine Chaus Professor of Urologic Oncology, he has focused on clinical urological oncology and the development of monoclonal antibodies for targeted cancer therapy. As a result of his efforts, his research group developed the first antibodies to prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) that could effectively bind prostate cancer cells. As a result of his efforts, PSMA is now recognized as the most prostate-cancer specific cell surface antigen known and is the target of a wide variety of anti-cancer technologies. The NYPH/WCM Uro-Oncology research team has sponsored more than 15 clinical trials with anti-PSMA antibodies and more recently, small molecule PSMA agents, in prostate cancer patients with more than 500 patients treated in these trials.

Dr. Bander said, "I look forward to joining my Weill-Cornell colleague, Dr. Scott Tagawa, on AIkido's SAB, as well as the other AIkido team members, to generate advances that make an impactful difference in the lives of cancer patients."

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In addition, we are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Phone: (646) 536-7331

Email: [email protected]

www.haydenir.com

AIkido Pharma Inc.:

Phone: 212-745-1373

Email: [email protected]

www.aikidopharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aikido-pharma-adds-inventor-dr-neil-h-bander-md-to-scientific-advisory-board-301220019.html

SOURCE AIkido Pharma Inc.