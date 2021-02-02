Eat Beyond Portfolio Company good natured Posts Strong FY2020 Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988)("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that its portfolio company good natured Products Inc. ("good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP) has released its annual letter to shareholders showing exceptional revenue growth for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 and excellent projected growth for FY2020.

As per preliminary results released on January 12, 2021, good natured® ended FY2020 on a very strong note, with growth for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 anticipated to be between 98% - 110% on revenue between $5.0 million to $5.3 million, while full FY2020 revenue is anticipated to be up almost 70%, at $16.4 million to $16.7 million.

These strong results were driven by both organic growth and successful acquisitions. Several successful projects were executed, including the launch of an optimized eCommerce website serving both Canada and the U.S. as well as successful entry into the medical and pharmaceutical industry with packaging for COVID-19 testing kits, and personal protective equipment such as COVID-19 medical face shields.

good natured® makes plant-based products more readily accessible with a goal of delivering meaningful environmental and social impact. good natured® offers over 385 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including their own e-commerce stores. This includes plant-based home organization products, compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging.

"good natured® makes some of the best plant-based alternatives to traditional, petroleum-based packaging that I have seen on the market. I believe they are truly on the path to building North America's leading earth-friendly product company," said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Beyond. "We are very happy to see demand for their products continue to grow - benefiting our shareholders and also having a positive impact on the planet."

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 385 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988)is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

Find Eat Beyond on Social Media on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eat-beyond-portfolio-company-good-natured-posts-strong-fy2020-results-301220133.html

SOURCE Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.