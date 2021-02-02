GreenGro Technologies, Inc. Signs Deal with Organic Certification Partner for its CBD Ventures Division

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH), an established provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the Industrial Hemp Industry, announced today that the Company has structured an alliance with Industrial Hemp Organic Certification experts Organna LLC. The Agreement with Organna is the brainchild of CEO Mr. Darrel Courtney, who was appointed last October to lead GreenGro Tech into the forefront of the exploding global market for Industrial Hemp.

Organna, an Arkansas based company led by its own Chief Executive Mr. Blake Heafner was identified by Mr. Courtney as a key player in the Industrial Hemp Organic Certification space. Mr. Courtney quickly assessed that a formal business association with Organna would be mutually beneficial as both companies share the philosophy that long term success in the industrial hemp market will be reaped by those companies that strategically position themselves to lead the sector into organic practices and certification.

"Big box retailers like Whole Foods, Walmart, Target and Natural Food Grocers cannot enter the CBD space in a meaningful way until there are fully traceable and Compliant Organic, GMP and Non-GMO supply chains are available. These quality standards are necessary when products are for human consumption, and traceability from seed to shelf is what establishes trust and transparency with customers. Hemp Farms - by and large - lack the compliance and certifications required to get on those Big Box Retailers' shelves. Compliance and traceability are the only pathway into retail. Traceability is Transparency," stated Mr. Heafner.

Organna's education and compliance partner is Southern Grown's Founder Josh Hardin. Mr. Hardin has previously worked for the FDA and is currently working with the Colombian government on developing Global GAP and GMP guidelines and best practices for organic hemp. "We are just so excited about the synergies we are about to see for our companies. Not only will the Organna team help propel GreenGro into the quality end of the Industrial Hemp Market spectrum here domestically, but their international experience in South America will immediately spill over into our GreenGro project in Ecuador," added Mr. Courtney.

According to a recent report from Food Dive, "Consumer demand for organic products has grown by double digits in almost every year since the 1990s. Even during the recent strain on domestic food supply and challenges in the supply chain, organic products remained in high demand." Moreover, a recent Bloomberg report showed that COVID-19 accelerated organic food sales in the US due to increased demand for health-conscious foods and drinks. "Sales of organic food and drinks surged 25% during the 17-week period ended June 27," according to Nielsen Data. GreenGro's alliance with Organna strategically positions the Company to capitalize on this undeniable long-term trend for the industry.

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH) is a vertically-integrated provider of eco-friendly state-of-the-art technological solutions to the green industries. The Company is a trusted partner to the cultivation, extraction, production and retail aspects of the green market through a combination of three operating divisions: CBD Ventures, Cannabis Ventures and GenoBreeding. Each division is able to leverage the strengths of the other, creating a synergistic, efficient and highly profitable business model. Additional details can be found by visiting the Company's website at www.greengrotech.com.

