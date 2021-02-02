>
Infortrend GS Storage Helps the Provincial Public Security Department Protect the Evidence Database

February 02, 2021 | About: TPE:2495 -1.67%

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, Feb. 2, 2021

TAIPEI, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, successfully enabled Chinese Provincial Public Security Department with a reliable, high performance and cost-effective EonStor GS unified storage solution for the physical evidence database system that is simultaneously accessed by more than 1,000 staff.

The Public Security Department of Jiangsu Province in China is a functional department in charge of the province's security maintenance, including public security, traffic, criminal and economic crimes, IT network security, border fire protection, immigration, and prisons within the province. The Department was looking for a cost-effective storage for setting a comprehensive management and control system with such functions as physical evidence entry and tracking, photo collection and archiving, inquiry, and statistical analysis. The main requirement was reliability and strong protection of centrally stored data, generated by all platforms. In their normal workflow, the database was simultaneously accessed by more than 1,000 people, so the storage had to offer high performance with response time not exceeding 5 milliseconds.

The Department selected EonStor GS 2000, as it is a perfect suit for the project requirements. GS 2000 guarantees performance of read/write 11,800/6,300 MB/s and 633K IOPS to provide 2,000 concurrent access connections so that personnel could query and rapidly retrieve the corresponding evidence material. Moreover, GS has a massive expandable storage capacity to satisfy the needs of evidence database growth, data protection and recovery functions, and simple management interface.

"The IT-staff of the Public Security Department chose EonStor GS 2000 for storing the evidence database because of its high performance and supported concurrent multi-user access; moreover, it offers the best cost/performance ratio compared to other vendors' solutions of the same type. The GS truly provides strong support for public security in handling cases," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Learn more about EonStor GS 2000

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infortrend-gs-storage-helps-the-provincial-public-security-department-protect-the-evidence-database-301216949.html

SOURCE Infortrend Technology


