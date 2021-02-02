>
Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 4th

February 02, 2021 | About: OTCPK:ETIHY -5% OTCPK:ETIHY -5%

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2021

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") ("Earthasia") (OTCQX: ETIHY; HKEx: 6128), based in Hong Kong, focused on [developing and manufacturing of graphene products], today announced that Dan Nye, Chief Strategy Officer, Earthasia International Holdings Ltd., will present live at Virtual InvestorConferences.com on February 4th.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

DATE: February 4th, 2021
TIME: 12:30-1:00 ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3brvZ8w

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • The Company has successfully completed the name change of its Chinese subsidiary Tanao Technology to Graphex Technologies. The renaming is the first part of a Company wide rebrand that is being undertaken. The name Graphex Technologies has been selected to accurately reflect to the international market the Company's determination in establishing its leadership in its graphene business.
  • Accomplished leader, Dan Nye has joined the Company as Chief Strategy Officer. Dan has more than 20 years experience, both as a business leader structuring and building robust, cohesive business teams and helping growth companies achieve their goals.
  • The demand for ultra-fine spherical graphite, the Company's major product and the essential material to produce anodes for Lithium-ion batteries, is growing vastly taking advantage of the growing demand of electric vehicles and grid energy storage systems. The Company is confident in its ability to secure the raw materials necessary to support future growth, despite increasing global demand. China is the world's largest supply source of natural graphite.

About Earthasia International Holdings Ltd.

Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. is a publicly traded company, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market. Based in the People's. Republic of China (PRC), and strategically located near the largest supply source of high quality natural graphite anywhere in the world, the Company is a leading supplier of graphene products. Earthasia owns 25 patents in the PRC, including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection. The Company's spherical graphite is an essential anode material for lithium-ion batteries.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earthasia-international-holdings-ltd-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-february-4th-301220424.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


