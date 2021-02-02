>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Whirlpool Corporation Named One of World's Most Admired Companies for Eleventh Consecutive Year

February 02, 2021 | About: NYSE:WHR +1.69%

PR Newswire

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 2, 2021

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) has once again been recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of the World's Most Admired Companies. This marks the eleventh consecutive year that Whirlpool Corporation has been included on the list, which features the most reputable and respected companies as ranked by peers within their respective categories. This year, Whirlpool Corporation was specifically recognized as a leader in the Home Equipment, Furnishings industry, earning high scores in Social Responsibility, Financial Soundness, and Global Competitiveness.

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

"It is an honor to be named to Fortune's prestigious list for the eleventh year in a row," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "This recognition is a testament to the resiliency of our people and the strength of our values throughout this challenging time, and I am incredibly proud of what we continue to accomplish."

For over a century, Whirlpool Corporation has operated in constant pursuit of improving lives at home. As a result of these efforts, the company is regularly recognized for its industry leadership, including its ongoing actions to support corporate responsibility, inclusion and diversity, and social and environmental sustainability. Whirlpool Corporation was recently named toAmerica's Most Responsible Companies 2021 List, was awarded a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, and was included on the2020 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Chairman and CEO Marc Bitzer is also a founding member of OneTen, a coalition of leading executives with the mission to train, hire and advance one million Black Americans over the next 10 years into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement.

Fortune's annual list is based on a survey of corporate reputation that takes into account the observations and opinions of 3,770 industry executives. The survey consists of nine different categories: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, long-term investment, financial soundness, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness. Nearly 1,500 companies are considered for inclusion in the final ranking.

Click here to see the full list of World's Most Admired Companies.

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2020. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found atwhirlpoolcorp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-named-one-of-worlds-most-admired-companies-for-eleventh-consecutive-year-301220393.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)