Platek to Retire in March 2021; Billings Promoted to Lead Aerosol Business

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) today announced that Stan Platek, vice president and general manager of Ball's aerosol packaging business, will retire effective March 15, 2021, after more than 24 years in the aluminum aerosol and slug industry. James W. Billings, vice president, commercial for Ball's Beverage Packaging, North and Central America business since 2015, will succeed Platek.

"Stan has had a successful career in the aluminum aerosol industry and has led our global aerosol business to be the world's largest aluminum slug supplier and to have aluminum aerosol manufacturing capabilities on four continents. We thank him for his leadership and wish him all the best in retirement," said Daniel W. Fisher, president, Ball Corporation. "Stan and Jay will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition for our aluminum aerosol business, employees and customers. With Jay's deep knowledge of Ball, and his commitment to customers and sustainability, we are excited about the future as he and the aerosol team continue to help us seize the significant opportunity in our global aerosol business."

Billings has more than 16 years of commercial, product innovation, marketing and leadership experience supporting a wide range of beverage packaging customers. He joined Ball in 2006 in a marketing capacity and since then has held leadership positions of increasing responsibility. He was named vice president, commercial for Beverage Packaging, North and Central America in 2015.

Billings received a bachelor's in political science and government from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Colorado at Boulder's Leeds School of Business.

Forward-Looking Statements

