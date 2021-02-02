Birch Capital Management, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, ONEOK Inc, Sells Essential Utilities Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP

Investment company Birch Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, ONEOK Inc, Discover Financial Services, Genpact, sells Essential Utilities Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Exxon Mobil Corp, Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birch Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Birch Capital Management, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PHYS, OMC, GLDM,

PHYS, OMC, GLDM, Added Positions: MINT, OKE, AMGN, DFS, G, MMM, CVS, ICE, CAH, JNJ, TROW, CTSH, UPS, ABC, TRP, CWEN.A,

MINT, OKE, AMGN, DFS, G, MMM, CVS, ICE, CAH, JNJ, TROW, CTSH, UPS, ABC, TRP, CWEN.A, Reduced Positions: UNH, WTRG, EPD, AAPL, CHRW, MMP, PEP, CBOE, FLT, BKNG, FISV, ITW, SNA, FDS, PBA, GOOG, KMI, ENB, ORCL, CLX, BMY,

UNH, WTRG, EPD, AAPL, CHRW, MMP, PEP, CBOE, FLT, BKNG, FISV, ITW, SNA, FDS, PBA, GOOG, KMI, ENB, ORCL, CLX, BMY, Sold Out: XOM, AWP, LGI, ABEV, HBI, GSBD, IAU, NLOK, WMT, DIS, SBUX, KOPN, ATVI, VUZI, ROKU, BNGO, ETRN, SLGG, CRWD, TECL, TQQQ,

For the details of Birch Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birch+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,730 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 17,769 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,710 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 81,449 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 17,227 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio.

Birch Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.607400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 66,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.8 and $65.06, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.270100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 59.86%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 39,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 258.10%. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 30,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 51.10%. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $85.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $34.01 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $39.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.183400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 47.90%. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.044400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.62. The stock is now traded at around $43.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.

Birch Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lazard Global Total Return & Inc Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $14.76 and $18, with an estimated average price of $16.61.

Birch Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.95.

Birch Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.06.

Birch Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.14 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.71.

Birch Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89.

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 41.79%. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 7,173 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 21.75%. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 42,783 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 51.79%. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $40.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 2,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 25.58%. The sale prices were between $20.45 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 4,343 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 31.09%. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $63.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 297 shares as of 2020-12-31.