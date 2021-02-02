CapWealth Advisors, LLC Buys General Electric Co, Palantir Technologies Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, The Home Depot Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

Franklin, TN, based Investment company CapWealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Electric Co, Palantir Technologies Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Snap-on Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells AT&T Inc, The Home Depot Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Macy's Inc, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CapWealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, CapWealth Advisors, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $827 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 330,370 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 165,694 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.89% Fannie Mae (FNMAS.PFD) - 3,826,194 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,029,049 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Corning Inc (GLW) - 671,083 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.148900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 402,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $637.1. The stock is now traded at around $622.226600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $340.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 172.96%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.222400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,730,766 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 2161.96%. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 974,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 263.55%. The purchase prices were between $148.12 and $182.08, with an estimated average price of $167.65. The stock is now traded at around $178.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 38,231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 40.34%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $65.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 212,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $120.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 108,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 196,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $5.81 and $12.03, with an estimated average price of $8.67.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $19.27 and $30.09, with an estimated average price of $24.67.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $76.32 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $82.81.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $13.03.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 34.8%. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. CapWealth Advisors, LLC still held 626,729 shares as of 2020-12-31.