NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Altabancorp, Kohl's Corp, Sells Immunomedics Inc, MyoKardia Inc, Altabancorp

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Altabancorp, Kohl's Corp, AAR Corp, Dril-Quip Inc, sells Immunomedics Inc, MyoKardia Inc, Altabancorp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Oasis Petroleum Inc (OLD) during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. As of 2020Q4, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 503 stocks with a total value of $647 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RTX, ALTA, KSS, AIR, DRQ, YELP, GLN, UMBF, JBT, AAT, IR, PI, CZR, NYT, IPG, FORM, BECN, AIG, TLGT,

RTX, ALTA, KSS, AIR, DRQ, YELP, GLN, UMBF, JBT, AAT, IR, PI, CZR, NYT, IPG, FORM, BECN, AIG, TLGT, Added Positions: VTRS,

VTRS, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, TMUS, PG, AMZN, CL,

AAPL, MSFT, TMUS, PG, AMZN, CL, Sold Out: IMMU, MYOK, 56N, LUMN, OASPQ, MNKKQ, 0IGA,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,800 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,600 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,400 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,385 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 82,000 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 47,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Altabancorp. The purchase prices were between $20.99 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.54. The stock is now traded at around $33.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $41.33, with an estimated average price of $29.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in UMB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $72.48, with an estimated average price of $64.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in John Bean Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.85 and $128.42, with an estimated average price of $103.72. The stock is now traded at around $120.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in American Assets Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $26.73. The stock is now traded at around $27.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $17.3 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $18.69.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Teligent Inc. The sale prices were between $0.37 and $0.8, with an estimated average price of $0.54.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc (OLD). The sale prices were between $0.09 and $0.18, with an estimated average price of $0.13.