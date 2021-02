New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys Tesla Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Sells Pool Corp, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Choice Hotels International Inc

Santa Fe, NM, based Investment company New Mexico Educational Retirement Board (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Apartment Investment & Management Co, sells Pool Corp, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Choice Hotels International Inc, Rollins Inc, Fluor Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. As of 2020Q4, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 905 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,008,264 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 479,047 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,965 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Facebook Inc (FB) - 152,050 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 47,900 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. New Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $878.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 47,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $3.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.29 and $58.85, with an estimated average price of $46.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.81 and $43.62, with an estimated average price of $36.28. The stock is now traded at around $48.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.38 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $92.81. The stock is now traded at around $97.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 94,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 130.01%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 76,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 45.37%. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 44,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.