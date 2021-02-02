New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Buys Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, United Rentals Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Visa Inc

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, United Rentals Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Albemarle Corp, sells Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Visa Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. As of 2020Q4, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 93 stocks with a total value of $54 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,526 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,264 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.4% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,141 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 971 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.36% Facebook Inc (FB) - 5,595 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.58%

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $52.09. The stock is now traded at around $70.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.28 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $24.13. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 9,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $212.44. The stock is now traded at around $254.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $41.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.94. The stock is now traded at around $168.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $88.68 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $100.86.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.78.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1.