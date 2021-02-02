Sfmg, Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Plano, TX, based Investment company Sfmg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, The Kroger Co, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sfmg, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Sfmg, Llc owns 216 stocks with a total value of $688 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KR, VRTX, ACN, SPLV, DHR, PLTR, USMV, ETN, BSV, SHOP, MSCI, XLI, VDC, GRWG, BRK.A, CRM, NDAQ, RAMP, VBK, BIO, CAT, TT, NEP, TSE, TMO, WST, ITW, VV, APD, WDC, QCOM, IJH, EFA, MC, ARKG, MELI, WTRE, APG, TGT, NOC, OKE, MJ, WTRH, WPRT,

AMZN, AAPL, ATO, FSKR, CIBR, ROBO, MSFT, CMCSA, HON, NVDA, WMT, LOW, T, AMAT, KSU, BRK.B, XLV, GOOG, IVW, ARCC, V, IVV, JNJ, TXN, QQQ, JPM, IP, UPS, PFE, PAYC, ICE, MRK, ABT, KO, STZ, ARKK, UNP, DIS, HD, ABBV, UNH, PYPL, GOOGL, ROK, VZ, VEEV, BFAM, APO, SBUX, LUV, PEG, PG, CBRE, DKNG, LMT, KMB, BLK, AMGN, VOO, CI, BTI, BA, FB, TSLA, ET, COP, PEP, NFLX, COST, ECL, CVX, NEE, MCD, INTC, GE, ADBE, FE, PFF, AZN, BIIB, ITOT, EPD, CSCO, IBM, XEL, BX, Reduced Positions: GLD, FIXD, SCHO, SCHR, IEI, VGSH, XLP, RTX, SCHX, TJX, CFB, SHY, BABA, MTUM, SGOL, GOVT, MOAT, CVS, LLY, XOM, RSP, FHN, NKE, MLM, PM, MO,

Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 1,218,929 shares, 16.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 425,990 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 143,591 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 610,505 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 101,378 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $33.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 42,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $216.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36. The stock is now traded at around $249.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,263 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.148900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.178500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $245.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.93%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3404.552500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 116.68%. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $16.02. The stock is now traded at around $17.405700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 192,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 475.54%. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 360.82%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $67.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 84.37%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 53,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 60.93%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $199.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in EnerSys. The sale prices were between $68.57 and $85.43, with an estimated average price of $78.77.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $108.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF. The sale prices were between $3.02 and $4.46, with an estimated average price of $3.69.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in BP Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $9.52 and $11.69, with an estimated average price of $10.49.