Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Seagen Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, Seagen Inc

Investment company Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Seagen Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, The RMR Group Inc, CarGurus Inc, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, Seagen Inc, Oracle Corp, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $629 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 359,282 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 106,776 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.86% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 126,504 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.19% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 106,619 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,122 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14%

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $133.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.68 and $111.83, with an estimated average price of $108.82. The stock is now traded at around $107.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.69 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.78. The stock is now traded at around $91.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $50.02. The stock is now traded at around $61.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The RMR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $40.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 44.73%. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $365.639500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.93%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $91.989000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.50%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.993900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -. The sale prices were between $19.13 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $20.56.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36.