Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Seagen Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, Seagen Inc

Investment company Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Seagen Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, The RMR Group Inc, CarGurus Inc, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, Seagen Inc, Oracle Corp, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $629 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SGT, IONS, RMR, CARG, VCLT, VGLT, TCMD, VNQ,
- Added Positions: IJR, VBK, VOT, VO, VOE, T, DIS, ADP, ADBE, FB, VBR, AMZN, CRM, V, BA, SCHW, CVX, JPM, MSFT, BAC, CINF, PEAK, JNJ, SYY, ABBV, MMM, BDX, CLX, KO, DOV, ECL, EMR, GD, MDT, VFC, ABT, BLK, ED, HRL, MKC, MCD, SPGI, PEP, PG, SHW, SWK, UNH, WMT, GOOG, CVS, TGT, LTPZ, VGT, HD, BIV, IEF, VCIT, VGIT, AMGN, SBUX, EDV, IEI, TIP, WIP, BND, BNDX, EMLP, IGF, MTUM, ACAD, SRPT, ALNY, BRKS, CORT, DXCM, EXEL, NEE, ILMN, MED, MRCY, NBIX, SNN, TTWO, VRTX, CDNA, EPAM, NOW, PANW, WDAY, RNG, VEEV, VCYT, TNDM, QTWO, PCTY, PAYC, ANET, HUBS, NEWR, NVTA, GKOS, TDOC, PEN, PSTG, SQ, TWLO, EVBG, COUP, IRTC, BL, SNAP, AYX, OKTA, YEXT, CLDR, ROKU, MDB, SFIX, WHD, CDLX, ZS, DBX, ZUO, SMAR, DOCU, INSP, AVLR, PLAN, CGW, VCR, VHT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOGL, COST, VTI, ALGN, VOX, VIS, VDC, MRNA, CRSP, EDIT, PFPT, NEO, RGEN, FIVN, LULU, OC, SHV, VAW, VFH, NKE, NVDA, EXAS,
- Sold Out: IVV, DJP, SGEN, ORCL, GLD, TJX, ACN, DHR, LMT, CHTR, CMCSA, AMP, PLNT, STE, NSC, INFO, PGR, PTC, NOC, NDSN, FBHS, APTV, AZPN, EW, COO,
For the details of Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spearhead+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC
- BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 359,282 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 106,776 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.86%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 126,504 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.19%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 106,619 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.67%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,122 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14%
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $133.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.68 and $111.83, with an estimated average price of $108.82. The stock is now traded at around $107.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.69 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.78. The stock is now traded at around $91.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $50.02. The stock is now traded at around $61.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The RMR Group Inc (RMR)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The RMR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $40.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CarGurus Inc (CARG)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 44.73%. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $365.639500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.93%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $91.989000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.50%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.993900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355.Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - (DJP)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -. The sale prices were between $19.13 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $20.56.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58.Sold Out: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying