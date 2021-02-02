Legacy Bridge, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Johnson Controls International PLC, First Solar Inc, Sells Phillips 66, Cisco Systems Inc, Citigroup Inc

Investment company Legacy Bridge, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Johnson Controls International PLC, First Solar Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Robert Half International Inc, sells Phillips 66, Cisco Systems Inc, Citigroup Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Bridge, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Legacy Bridge, LLC owns 286 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JCI, FSLR, NEE, RHI, J, DAL, MDT, VOOV, VTRS,

JCI, FSLR, NEE, RHI, J, DAL, MDT, VOOV, VTRS, Added Positions: EEM, TGT, IWP, VEA, AVGO, IVW, CAT, HON, HRB, VZ, WSM, PEP, ABBV, WDAY, AAPL, DE, DIS, MSFT, PFE, CRM, WMT, JNJ, ETN, NKE, PG, QRVO, DLR, MS, PANW, UNP, BMY, RTX, BLK, LULU, MA, IJK, IWM, QCOM, MCD, LOW, COST, TMUS, V, NXPI, HD, MNST, EW, DHR, TJX, PH, SYK, IJJ, SO, BSX, TMO, IWN, VOO,

EEM, TGT, IWP, VEA, AVGO, IVW, CAT, HON, HRB, VZ, WSM, PEP, ABBV, WDAY, AAPL, DE, DIS, MSFT, PFE, CRM, WMT, JNJ, ETN, NKE, PG, QRVO, DLR, MS, PANW, UNP, BMY, RTX, BLK, LULU, MA, IJK, IWM, QCOM, MCD, LOW, COST, TMUS, V, NXPI, HD, MNST, EW, DHR, TJX, PH, SYK, IJJ, SO, BSX, TMO, IWN, VOO, Reduced Positions: PSX, CSCO, C, DAR, COP, VLO, NVDA, AMD, REGI, AMZN, SQ, WFC, WK, RDS.A,

PSX, CSCO, C, DAR, COP, VLO, NVDA, AMD, REGI, AMZN, SQ, WFC, WK, RDS.A, Sold Out: TDS, GPL, BHF,

For the details of Legacy Bridge, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+bridge%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

West Bancorp Inc (WTBA) - 461,829 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 30,395 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 48,214 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,949 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52% Target Corp (TGT) - 13,341 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.57%

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 27,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.24 and $105.16, with an estimated average price of $87.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 11,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 14,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.82 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $67.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 17,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.2 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $102.77. The stock is now traded at around $105.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 9,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 25,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.34%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 41,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $188.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 309.63%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 28.05%. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $191.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $28.69 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $33.76.

Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $16.65 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $18.4.

Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in Great Panther Mining Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.75 and $0.91, with an estimated average price of $0.84.