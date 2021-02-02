Bridger Capital Management, Llc Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Zebra Technologies Corp, Medtronic PLC, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Baxter International Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Bridger Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Zebra Technologies Corp, Medtronic PLC, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Baxter International Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Clorox Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridger Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Bridger Capital Management, Llc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EW, ZBRA, MDT, SEDG, ROK, DKNG, ARKG, VGM, MUNI, BKN, STPZ, ADSK, LQD, VOOG, SNPS, QQQ, SHW, LHX, WDAY, ORLY, CRSP, JBHT,
- Added Positions: PFE, SH, ZTS, HD, WMT, MA, COST, ISRG, WK, LRCX, MRK, PYPL, HON, SQ, IQLT, AMZN, LH, GOOGL, COR, XBI, AAPL, XLP, PEP, DOCU, ULTA, CTXS, FRPT, PKI, NOC, NVDA, IWF, MSFT, BA, ADBE, KO, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, CLX, JNK, SHY, TMO, SHV, TIP, VIG,
- Sold Out: BAX, REGN, GDX,
For the details of BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridger+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Workiva Inc (WK) - 80,800 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.84%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 113,745 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.28%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,648 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 23,365 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,482 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.18%
Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $84.654700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 47,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $338.9. The stock is now traded at around $408.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 6,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $114.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 17,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $277.53. The stock is now traded at around $307.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 5,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.43 and $256.81, with an estimated average price of $245.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 4,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 21,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 398.59%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 56,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 389.30%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 110,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 84.02%. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $158.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 14,641 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 64.85%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $275.112100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 10,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 51.50%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $141.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $357.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.15.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying