Howard Wealth Management, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, Sells WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund, Procter & Gamble Co, iShares Select Dividend ETF

Investment company Howard Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund, Procter & Gamble Co, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Merck Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Howard Wealth Management, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTEB, PLTR, REM, ABBV, TXN, VGT, IWD,

VTEB, PLTR, REM, ABBV, TXN, VGT, IWD, Added Positions: MINT, IVW, BND, NUV, BNDX, BKLN, TIP, VNLA, VCIT, NEAR, VCSH, FLOT, ITA, PGX, VV, SPYV, IGSB, VTIP, VOO, ITB, SJNK, CWB, PGF, VYM, HYS, VT, PCY, BXMX, SHM, VHT, BSV, GBIL, SPY, SUB, DIA, IOO, GSY, AMZN, SPDW, SQ, JPST, AOR, IHI, IWM, AGG, QQQ, VXF, IWB,

Reduced Positions: PPT, EVV, EES, PG, DVY, VNQ, MRK, VUG, MCD, AAPL, FTSM, HD, SRLN, DWM, VEU, MSFT, HEDJ, HIE, JNJ, IJH, GOOG, VTI, PWV, TSLA, PEG, DNL, DIS, FB, SPTM, INTC, JPM, LMT, V, VZ, AMJ, VO, EFA, VXUS, T, NFLX, IWF, IJR, NOK, PFE,

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 111,319 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.18% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 87,197 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 31,041 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 82,239 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.67% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 29,819 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.148900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77. The stock is now traded at around $173.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $365.639500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 111,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.84%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 34,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc by 201.87%. The purchase prices were between $10.64 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 113,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 149.56%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.132300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 91,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.