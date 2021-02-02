Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc Buys Norfolk Southern Corp, Xilinx Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Novartis AG, Exelixis Inc

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Norfolk Southern Corp, Xilinx Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Triton International, Kansas City Southern, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Novartis AG, Exelixis Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $760 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TRTN, KSU, SPY, SBUX, TER, ILF, BB,

TRTN, KSU, SPY, SBUX, TER, ILF, BB, Added Positions: NSC, XLNX, USB, XPO, CSX, PEP, C, UNP, JPM, INTC, MS, DOW, SHV, KNX,

NSC, XLNX, USB, XPO, CSX, PEP, C, UNP, JPM, INTC, MS, DOW, SHV, KNX, Reduced Positions: NVS, AAPL, BDX, NOC, MSFT, AMZN, FB, IBM, AVGO, AMGN, BAX, RTX, V, HD, MCD, TMO, AJG, CMCSA, LMT, MRK, WM, BAH, TTD, ABT, LLY, HON, MMC, NVDA, QCOM, TGT, BWXT, ZS, AEP, BLK, BMY, COST, GPN, GOOGL, MCHP, PAYX, PFE, PG, TFX, WSM, NXPI, ZTS, IQV, GOOG, BAC, IIVI, K, KMB, NKE, CRM, UPS, VZ, AKAM, BRKR, CAT, FIS, CRL, KO, FFIV, GD, GS, HSY, JNJ, LOW, NDAQ, PSA, LDOS, VEEV, T, A, CHD, FICO, FAST, GIS, LHX, ILMN, INTU, MTB, MAS, PKI, SWKS, STE, SNPS, TSCO, UHS, ZION, BX, PANW, CDW, SAIC, KEYS, QRVO, GH, TW, VWO, BWA, HRC, OSK, STT, TXT, LITE, SCHB,

NVS, AAPL, BDX, NOC, MSFT, AMZN, FB, IBM, AVGO, AMGN, BAX, RTX, V, HD, MCD, TMO, AJG, CMCSA, LMT, MRK, WM, BAH, TTD, ABT, LLY, HON, MMC, NVDA, QCOM, TGT, BWXT, ZS, AEP, BLK, BMY, COST, GPN, GOOGL, MCHP, PAYX, PFE, PG, TFX, WSM, NXPI, ZTS, IQV, GOOG, BAC, IIVI, K, KMB, NKE, CRM, UPS, VZ, AKAM, BRKR, CAT, FIS, CRL, KO, FFIV, GD, GS, HSY, JNJ, LOW, NDAQ, PSA, LDOS, VEEV, T, A, CHD, FICO, FAST, GIS, LHX, ILMN, INTU, MTB, MAS, PKI, SWKS, STE, SNPS, TSCO, UHS, ZION, BX, PANW, CDW, SAIC, KEYS, QRVO, GH, TW, VWO, BWA, HRC, OSK, STT, TXT, LITE, SCHB, Sold Out: CSCO, EXEL, HDS, CVS, PPL,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 322,853 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 178,369 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,355 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% Facebook Inc (FB) - 78,716 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 38,055 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Triton International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.51 and $49.3, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 34,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $188.13. The stock is now traded at around $213.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $382.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.62 and $120.59, with an estimated average price of $102.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 106.29%. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $245.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 45,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 160.48%. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.68. The stock is now traded at around $136.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 50,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 70.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 188,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 149.66%. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $120.87, with an estimated average price of $105.3. The stock is now traded at around $117.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 69.63%. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48. The stock is now traded at around $89.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 62.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $18.39 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $20.84.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $28.39.