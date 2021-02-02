Eads & Heald Investment Counsel Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Investment company Eads & Heald Investment Counsel (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel. As of 2020Q4, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel owns 132 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AAPL, AMZN, TMO, DIS, COST, SYK, DHR, V, BLL, ITW, NKE, MSFT, CHD, FISV, EW, PG, APH, PEP, GWW, WMT, CTSH, EXPD, ECL, PYPL, ORCL, JPM, APD, CL, EMR, AMGN, AXP, SHW, ADP, BDX, MCD, ABT, GOOGL, JNJ, AFL, HON, CSL, NEE, ORLY, VZ, CSCO, UNH, MMM, IDXX, INTU, FB, CVS, CERN, DHI, LOW, NVDA, AVY, SBUX, KMB, BMY, TXN, CLX, BKNG, FDS, GPC, NOC, ROP, DOV, AMD, HD, GOOG, FAST, INTC, SJM, CHKP, ADI, MDT, T, ATVI, CVX, CRM, VAR, MRK, UPS, SWK, SNA, VMC, ADBE, DE, ABC, LLY, DLTR, GIS, LRCX, LMT, NFLX, RTX, AMCR, CTAS, STZ, DCI, ABBV, MDLZ, BA, MTD, TFC, MA, IBM, GL, XOM, UL, EOG, MKC, CAT, ITT, PFE, PCAR, FITB, MS, CI, GGG, VLO, C, D, DGX, DUK, PPL, SYY, WBA, ADM, COP, ED, KRO,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,352 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,048 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 6,621 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. New Position The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 16,574 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 7,912 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 29,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3404.552500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $521.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 6,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $177.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 16,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $357.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 7,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05. The stock is now traded at around $237.712500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 11,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.