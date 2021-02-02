>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

February 02, 2021 | About: AAPL +0.58% AMZN +1.92% TMO +0.66% DIS +3.62% COST +1.86% SYK +5.18%

Investment company Eads & Heald Investment Counsel (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel. As of 2020Q4, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel owns 132 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EADS & HEALD INVESTMENT COUNSEL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eads+%26+heald+investment+counsel/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EADS & HEALD INVESTMENT COUNSEL
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,352 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,048 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 6,621 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 16,574 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 7,912 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 29,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3404.552500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $521.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 6,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $177.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 16,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $357.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 7,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05. The stock is now traded at around $237.712500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 11,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of EADS & HEALD INVESTMENT COUNSEL. Also check out:

1. EADS & HEALD INVESTMENT COUNSEL's Undervalued Stocks
2. EADS & HEALD INVESTMENT COUNSEL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EADS & HEALD INVESTMENT COUNSEL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EADS & HEALD INVESTMENT COUNSEL keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)