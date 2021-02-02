Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC Buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF

Investment company Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, sells Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC owns 355 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VONV, FNDF, UCBI, FNDA, FNDE, VTRS, FNDX, PRF, PXF, SCHE, VCIT, ALC, PRFZ, FSLY, CRWD, CARR, OTIS, RKT, PLTR, ARKK, EBND, EMLC, SPIP, SPIB, MDB, PXH, IAU, IMTM, IWF, MDT, ACN, ADBE, IVZ, ARWR, BLK, BTI, CAH, CR, DEO, F, INTC, JCI, MRNA, MT, NVS, LIN, ROK, SCHN, SU, TMO, XLNX, GSAT, ADNT, CLDR, CB,

LHX, SCHH, SCHR, SCHO, SPLG, IVW, SCHF, ITE, IJS, USRT, SPTS, PFF, ICF, IYW, BDX, AMZN, DSI, BSV, SCHP, MSFT, SO, VFC, VTEB, ABT, BOTZ, VMBS, IWD, IXUS, KOMP, MTUM, VEA, NVDA, APD, ALK, CVX, CL, GOOGL, JPM, MMC, MCD, MET, IJJ, NKE, TXN, UNP, VVI, FB, THQ, KTB, BND, GLTR, Reduced Positions: SLYV, SCHA, VOO, VO, SCHV, SCHC, VTI, SPYV, SPSM, VB, AAPL, IJH, SPMD, VSS, VTV, SPDW, VEU, VV, IWB, VXF, GWX, DIA, T, BIV, IJT, VBR, SBSI, EFV, BRK.B, BA, CSX, CMCSA, COST, MDLZ, VBK, PFE, DIS, SCHB, EFA, IEMG, SCHZ, SCHX, SPTM, RCL, USHY, WFC, ET, ABBV, VNQI, IBM, LQD, IWN, IWM, TWTR, RTX, WAB,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 56,901 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 254,234 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,390 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 323,138 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 371,214 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $119.82, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $122.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.43. The stock is now traded at around $46.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E. The purchase prices were between $33.67 and $43.02, with an estimated average price of $38.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.846900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan. The purchase prices were between $23.78 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 4905.21%. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34. The stock is now traded at around $181.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 90.33%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,126 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 168.99%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $14.2.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $41.98 and $51.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $59.99.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in MV Oil Trust. The sale prices were between $2.28 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.77.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43.