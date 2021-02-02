Howard Financial Services, Ltd. Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond

Investment company Howard Financial Services, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Financial Services, Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Howard Financial Services, Ltd. owns 104 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RODM, V, MA, MCY, ABBV, FXH, MIDU, NVDA, BX, ICLN, DIS, PAYC, YUM, QQQE, IEFA, IEMG, ISRG, IGV, F,

RODM, V, MA, MCY, ABBV, FXH, MIDU, NVDA, BX, ICLN, DIS, PAYC, YUM, QQQE, IEFA, IEMG, ISRG, IGV, F, Added Positions: QUAL, SCHD, RSP, VIGI, AAPL, VIG, IQLT, TOTL, AMZN, FIXD, BA, DGRW, CRK, PG, GOOG, MSFT, JNJ, JPM, CSCO, TXN, AGNC, BSM, MRK, MOAT, GOOGL, NLY, AMGN, NFLX, DX, SPYD, BRK.B,

QUAL, SCHD, RSP, VIGI, AAPL, VIG, IQLT, TOTL, AMZN, FIXD, BA, DGRW, CRK, PG, GOOG, MSFT, JNJ, JPM, CSCO, TXN, AGNC, BSM, MRK, MOAT, GOOGL, NLY, AMGN, NFLX, DX, SPYD, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: SCHF, SHY, JPST, SCHE, BSV, FNDF, FNDA, EFA, XLV, ADS, SLYV, TSLA, SPDW, UBER, BAC, PM, PEP, VGT, GLD, GE, XOM, EZPW, SLV, CVX,

SCHF, SHY, JPST, SCHE, BSV, FNDF, FNDA, EFA, XLV, ADS, SLYV, TSLA, SPDW, UBER, BAC, PM, PEP, VGT, GLD, GE, XOM, EZPW, SLV, CVX, Sold Out: EMLP, CX, NOK, ABEV,

CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 391,768 shares, 14.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 193,013 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 177,548 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.10% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 86,505 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,947 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.621900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 167,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $203.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $334.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.15 and $52.21, with an estimated average price of $44.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $94.11 and $107.88, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 177,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $76.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.120500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 47,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 53.24%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.06%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,323 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 71.45%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $201.994800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,126 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $130.618000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The sale prices were between $19.03 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.59.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $3.77 and $5.63, with an estimated average price of $4.61.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.27 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.94.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.14 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.71.