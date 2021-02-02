Aew Capital Management L P Buys VEREIT Inc, Ventas Inc, Empire State Realty Trust Inc, Sells VEREIT Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Corporate Office Properties Trust

Boston, MA, based Investment company Aew Capital Management L P (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, Ventas Inc, Empire State Realty Trust Inc, SBA Communications Corp, QTS Realty Trust Inc, sells VEREIT Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Corporate Office Properties Trust, Simon Property Group Inc, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aew Capital Management L P. As of 2020Q4, Aew Capital Management L P owns 41 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: 50AA, ESRT,
- Added Positions: VTR, SBAC, QTS, ESS, EGP, HST, SUI, EQIX, SRC, DRH, UDR, TRNO, VICI, COLD, EQR, IRT,
- Reduced Positions: REXR, PEAK, DLR, AVB, INVH, PLD, AMH, LSI, BXP, ELS, CUZ,
- Sold Out: VER, OFC, SPG, SHO,
These are the top 5 holdings of AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 2,243,212 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
- Welltower Inc (WELL) - 3,047,207 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 579,566 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 166,115 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
- Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 718,363 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.83%
Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 2,026,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)
Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.38 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,317,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 79.73%. The purchase prices were between $38.84 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $46.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,509,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 96.95%. The purchase prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $292.76. The stock is now traded at around $283.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 126,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 57.78%. The purchase prices were between $57.66 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 565,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.Sold Out: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $21.93 and $27.76, with an estimated average price of $25.28.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.8.Sold Out: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)
Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $7.27 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.64.
