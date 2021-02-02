Aew Capital Management L P Buys VEREIT Inc, Ventas Inc, Empire State Realty Trust Inc, Sells VEREIT Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Corporate Office Properties Trust

Boston, MA, based Investment company Aew Capital Management L P (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, Ventas Inc, Empire State Realty Trust Inc, SBA Communications Corp, QTS Realty Trust Inc, sells VEREIT Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Corporate Office Properties Trust, Simon Property Group Inc, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aew Capital Management L P. As of 2020Q4, Aew Capital Management L P owns 41 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: 50AA, ESRT,

50AA, ESRT, Added Positions: VTR, SBAC, QTS, ESS, EGP, HST, SUI, EQIX, SRC, DRH, UDR, TRNO, VICI, COLD, EQR, IRT,

VTR, SBAC, QTS, ESS, EGP, HST, SUI, EQIX, SRC, DRH, UDR, TRNO, VICI, COLD, EQR, IRT, Reduced Positions: REXR, PEAK, DLR, AVB, INVH, PLD, AMH, LSI, BXP, ELS, CUZ,

REXR, PEAK, DLR, AVB, INVH, PLD, AMH, LSI, BXP, ELS, CUZ, Sold Out: VER, OFC, SPG, SHO,

For the details of AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aew+capital+management+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 2,243,212 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 3,047,207 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 579,566 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 166,115 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29% Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 718,363 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.83%

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 2,026,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.38 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,317,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 79.73%. The purchase prices were between $38.84 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $46.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,509,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 96.95%. The purchase prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $292.76. The stock is now traded at around $283.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 126,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 57.78%. The purchase prices were between $57.66 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 565,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.

Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $21.93 and $27.76, with an estimated average price of $25.28.

Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.8.

Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $7.27 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.64.